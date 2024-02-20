New Book Declares the End of Human Evolution

News provided by

J.J. Jerome

20 Feb, 2024, 08:46 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In his new book Evolution Ended, author J. J. Jerome posits that human evolution may be reversing. His assertions are based on the fact that modern technology allows almost everyone to survive and reproduce regardless of their physical traits, eliminating the survival advantage of "superior DNA". Jerome cites substantial evidence that humanity is actually devolving with lowering IQ scores, epidemic obesity, and rapidly reducing fertility rates. The book Evolution Ended traces mankind's journey from our tribal beginnings to a new AI-powered society where technology has replaced the natural evolutionary processes that made us human.

Continue Reading
Evolution Ended is the story of how modern technology has effectively ended "survival of the fittest" biological evolution, and with it, many of the sexual, social, and political systems that evolution spawned. This fascinating book weaves history, science, and popular culture to explore how we arrived at our current state and the biological, social, sexual, and political implications of an AI-powered world that is changing far faster than we can evolve.
Evolution Ended is the story of how modern technology has effectively ended "survival of the fittest" biological evolution, and with it, many of the sexual, social, and political systems that evolution spawned. This fascinating book weaves history, science, and popular culture to explore how we arrived at our current state and the biological, social, sexual, and political implications of an AI-powered world that is changing far faster than we can evolve.
J.J. Jerome is an award-winning engineer and futurist who used his unique background in brain science and electronics to become a seminal influence in numerous cutting-edge technologies. He has been an internationally acknowledged leader in developing human interfaces and intelligent building technology and is currently one of the nation's leading thinkers on using big data to mitigate climate change.
J.J. Jerome is an award-winning engineer and futurist who used his unique background in brain science and electronics to become a seminal influence in numerous cutting-edge technologies. He has been an internationally acknowledged leader in developing human interfaces and intelligent building technology and is currently one of the nation's leading thinkers on using big data to mitigate climate change.

J.J. Jerome is an award-winning engineer and futurist who used his unique background in brain science and electronics to become a seminal influence in numerous cutting-edge technologies. He has been an internationally acknowledged leader in developing intelligent buildings and is currently one of the nation's leading thinkers on using AI to mitigate climate change. His book Evolution Ended posits that humanity is in the midst of a technologically induced transition that is dramatically affecting our social, economic, and political systems. Evolution Ended shows how AI has accelerated this trend to lead to enormous changes in how we live, work, and the very evolution of mankind.

If you would like more information on the book or would like to interview Jeff Jerome, please contact him through his website jjjerome.com, or contact his publicist Cristina Deptula at [email protected] or 510-589-8252. 

Contact
Cristina Deptula, Publicist  
Cell 510-589-8252
Email: [email protected]
Website: JJJerome.com  

SOURCE J.J. Jerome

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.