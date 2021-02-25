New book delves into Wall Street's role in every period of innovation in the United States over two centuries

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Without Wall Street, our standard of living and overall prosperity would not be what they are today. Today, the U.S. stock market is valued at some $36 trillion which represents about half of the combined assets of 60 major world stock markets. U.S. publicly traded financial assets of $140 trillion in both stocks and bonds also underscore how important Wall Street is to our economy.

In How Wall Street Reshaped America's Destiny, Robert Zuccaro, founder and portfolio manager of Target QR Strategies, delves into Wall Street's role in every period of innovation in the United States over two centuries, starting with the Canal Era. The historical journey takes readers through wars in which Wall Street assisted the federal government, as well as its long history of bull and bear markets, financial crises, missteps, and even terrorist attacks.

"Wall Street has changed the destiny of our country in so many ways. As a symbol of wealth, Wall Street receives far more criticism than other institutions, but not enough credit for its contributions to our well-being," said Zuccaro, an early pioneer of quantitative investing with four decades of equity analysis and management experience. A reviewer added, "There are plenty of books covering history, and plenty covering the stock market, but I've never seen one which integrates them together so well. I learned dozens of facts I never knew before about the critical role Wall Street has played in our history, and how it has resulted in the stock market being the greatest wealth building mechanism ever created."

How Wall Street Reshaped America's Destiny is the first book to identify and interrelate five of the principal themes essential to understanding why Wall Street is essential for national security and prosperity.

Wall Street has been instrumental in raising capital in every era of innovation, starting with the Canal Era in the 1820s through today.

Without help from Wall Street, few local and state governments would be able to provide the same level of public services and would be forced to make drastic cutbacks.

Wall Street has played an indispensable role in raising money for every major war effort, starting with the American Revolution.

Wall Street has presided over bull markets, bear markets, economic expansions and recessions, terrorist attacks, and scandals. It plays a vital role in raising capital to start new businesses and expand existing ones, thus making possible the introduction of new goods and services, which leads to job creation and greater prosperity for all.

Today, the New York Stock Exchange is by far the largest exchange in the world, with listings valued at some $25 trillion , and the NASDAQ Exchange is second largest, with $17 trillion of capitalization. Taken together, the U.S. stock markets represent over 50 percent of total worldwide equity assets.

How Wall Street Reshaped America's Destiny

By Robert Zuccaro

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 160 pages | ISBN 979-8703877616 E-Book | 160 pages | ISBN

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Robert Zuccaro is a pioneer in quantitative investing who has 40 years of equity research experience. He is the only diversified fund manager to achieve four different years of triple-digit returns and the only pension fund manager to rank #1 in the INDATA universe among approximately 6,000 funds in two different years. He has devoted 50,000 hours to the identification of the common threads of top performing stocks and built his findings into decision-making for a top performing equities alternative investment fund that he now manages. Zuccaro is the author of numerous published studies and market commentaries in addition to this new book.

