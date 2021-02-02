New Book Details Cuban Exiles' Journeys of Courage and Resilience in the Pursuit of Freedom

MIAMI, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new book, Cuban Exile Memories: Journeys of Courage and Resilience in the Pursuit of Freedom, by Talek Nantes, is now available. It is a testament to the courage, perseverance, and determination of the people whose lives were upended quickly, dramatically, and irrevocably by a political revolution in Cuba in the mid-20th century.

Cover of book, Cuban Exile Memories Front and back cover of Cuban Exile Memories

The book shares over 100 memories describing escapes from Cuba, struggles on arrival in a new country and cultural confusion while assimilating in a foreign land. "Each narrative is told by a different exile providing rich insight into various aspects of the Cuban exile experience," says the author.

"Searing insight…powerfully portrays the tragedy of Cuba and the triumph of those Cubans who, though they fled their homeland, never abandoned the spirit, sensibilities, or the passion of their bedeviled and beloved island." – Anthony DePalma, award-winning author, The Cubans: Ordinary Lives in Extraordinary Times.

"An extraordinary selection of personal, heartfelt accounts that capture moments in time of the Cuban diaspora. Extremely powerful!" – Betty Viamontes, award-winning author of Waiting on Zapote Street.

"Cuban-Americans share their stories but, for many Americans whose stories began with the immigrant experience, it is our story too. I highly recommend this lovely book." - Ann Hamer, award-winning author, Writing Your Life: The Ultimate Guide to Telling Your Story.

Cuban Exile Memories: Journeys of Courage and Resilience in the Pursuit of Freedom is available at Amazon.com and selected bookstores.

Cuban-American Talek Nantes is an author of three books whose work has appeared in numerous publications. She is a digital content creator and founder of the travel blog, www.travelswithtalek.com.

