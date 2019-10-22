New Book Details How Humanity's Utilization of Nonrenewable Natural Resources Will Lead to Global Societal Collapse

CATASAUQUA, Pa., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial humanity's enormous and ever-increasing utilization of NNRs (nonrenewable natural resources) – the finite and non-replenishing fossil fuels, metals, and nonmetallic minerals that enable our industrial existence – is causing:

Increasingly pervasive global NNR scarcity, which is causing

Faltering global human prosperity, which is causing

Increasing global political instability, economic fragility, and societal unrest.

Blip – Humanity’s 300 year self-terminating experiment with industrialism

This scenario will intensify during the coming decades and culminate in humanity's global societal collapse, almost certainly by the year 2050.

Sound inconceivable? Read Blip, then decide…

Blip – Humanity's 300 year self-terminating experiment with industrialism presents compelling (irrefutable) evidence that our industrial era represents a mere 300 year "blip" along the three million year timeline of human existence.

In Blip, Chris Clugston synthesizes the quantitative and qualitative evidence produced by hundreds of scientists, scholars, researchers, and analysts in the various physical sciences and behavioral sciences that address the origins and evolution of human industrialism and of our resultant "predicament" – our self-inflicted, self-terminating human/Earth relationship.

These experts produced the "dots," which Clugston connects clearly and comprehensibly in Blip.

Since 2005, Clugston has conducted extensive research into human "sustainability," with a focus on NNR scarcity. His goal is to articulate and quantify the causes, implications, and con­sequences associated with industrial humanity's predicament.

Clugston's previous work includes Scarcity – Humanity's Final Chapter?, the definitive resource pertaining to NNR scarcity.

