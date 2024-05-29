New Book Digital Sales Revolution Transforms B2B Sales, Offers Blueprint for Future Success with Digital Sales Rooms

In the first-ever book about Digital Sales Rooms, Allego leaders offer insight into the transformative power of this revolutionary technology in B2B sales

WALTHAM, Mass., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuchun Lee and Mark Magnacca , co-founders of Allego , today announced Digital Sales Revolution, a first-of-its-kind comprehensive resource focused entirely on the adoption and impact of Digital Sales Rooms (DSRs) in the business-to-business (B2B) sales process.

"Digital Sales Revolution enlightens us with the essential insights B2B sellers need to succeed with current and future buyers," said Mary Shea, PhD, Innovation Evangelist and former Forrester analyst. "This book is not merely an analytical study but a compelling roadmap to help sales leaders, sellers, and marketers navigate the shifting terrains of the digital selling universe."

Digital Sales Revolution reveals the power of key selling technologies, such as Digital Sales Rooms (DSRs), and illuminates the digital revolution that successful sales leaders, sales enablement professionals, and individual sellers need to understand and then act on. In the book, Lee and Magnacca, along with Allego Chief Product Officer Andre Black and Product Leader Ruby Kennedy, provide actionable strategies for integrating DSRs into the B2B sales process, as well as enhancing buyer engagement and improving sales outcomes.

"Just as Amazon and Netflix tailor experiences based on individual preferences, the introduction of Digital Sales Room technology heralds a new era of customer engagement for B2B sales," said Lee, co-author and Allego CEO. "Our vision goes beyond mere automation; it's where an efficient self-serve buyer experience meets the personal touch of a skilled seller. By seamlessly integrating content sharing and back-and-forth collaboration throughout an entire customer/client engagement, DSRs empower customer-facing teams to expedite deal cycles while fostering differentiating and authentic relationships."

Packed with insights from industry experts who have firsthand experience transforming their sales process through the successful implementation of DSRs, Digital Sales Revolution offers forward-thinking insights into the world of digital sales and the evolving B2B buying experience. The book provides a blueprint for success, explaining precisely how sales teams can use DSRs to succeed in increasingly competitive marketplaces, including:

Why the DSR is taking the B2B world by storm

How top-performing B2B sellers use DSRs to create better buying experiences

The key role DSRs play now in Modern Revenue Enablement and will play in the future

"In today's B2B landscape, 65 percent of buyers initiate purchases independently, highlighting the growing importance of Digital Sales Rooms," said Magnacca, co-author and Allego President. "This new category of technology empowers sales teams by providing the tools they need to create the tailored, self-guided buying experience today's customers expect, collaborate with and advise buyers, and develop stronger customer relationships. By utilizing DSRs, sales and other customer-facing teams will revolutionize the way they engage with customers and buyers and close deals."

A free digital copy of Digital Sales Revolution is available for download at www.Allego.com/DSRbook . The book will also be available as an eBook and in print on Amazon.

About Yuchun Lee

Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego, is an experienced software executive and is well known in the high-tech community as a member of the famous MIT Blackjack Team, portrayed in the film 21. He co-founded and led the marketing automation software company Unica, which he took public before it was subsequently acquired by IBM. Yuchun also served as the CEO of Clarabridge, an industry leader in omnichannel conversational analytics, which was successfully later sold to Qualtrics. He is currently the co-founder and CEO of Allego, the leading learning and sales enablement platform for B2B sales teams.

About Mark Magnacca

Mark Magnacca, President and co-founder of Allego, has an extensive background and track record of bringing ideas to life. After starting a financial planning company right out of college and selling it a decade later, he then started a sales consulting business to support a wide range of financial services companies as they began their digital transformation. He's the author of So What? How to Communicate What Really Matters to Your Audience and The Product is YOU!

About Andre Black

Andre Black, Allego's Chief Product Officer, is a seasoned software innovator, product strategist, and user experience expert with decades of experience. As former Chief Creative Officer at Medullan, Inc., he established the UX Innovation practice and led projects for major clients such as Aetna, Humana, and Verizon. Prior to that, Andre held key roles at Unica, including Director of Product Management. As an undergraduate at Cornell University, he co-founded Jump.com, a successful web app that was acquired by Microsoft. Andre is currently Chief Product Officer at Allego, where he has driven innovation and product strategy since inception.

About Ruby Kennedy

Ruby Kennedy currently serves as a Product Leader at Allego. Ruby is an MIT alum with a dual BS/MS in Computer Science and co-founded Unica Technologies, Inc. in 1993, where she served key roles in consulting services and product management.

About Allego

Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego's Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the GO platform ensures revenue teams curate the right content, ready sales teams to win with confidence, and engage with buyers in the right way at the right time for faster sales cycles and greater revenue.

Allego is the trusted choice for one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, 5 of the 15 largest U.S. banks, 4 of the 8 largest insurance providers, 4 of the 5 largest global medical device companies, 6 of the 10 largest wealth management firms, 5 of the 5 largest asset management companies, and many other global enterprises. Learn more about revenue enablement that wins sellers and buyers at Allego.com .

