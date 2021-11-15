New Book Digs into How Bodies Work and How Chiropractic Care Can Restore Health and Vitality

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In his new book, "The Back Doctor: Restoring Function Naturally," author and chiropractor Dr. Jeffrey Levine gets to the truth about how bodies work, explains many misconceptions about health, and details how chiropractic treatment can help restore health and vitality.

Dr. Levine discovered his passion for health at a young age. He learned that truly caring for one's body is about having an abundance of health, not an obsession with disease.

"My passion and drive led me on a dedicated search for all-inclusive solutions to health, vitality and clean living. Starting then – and continuing to this day – I love searching for all that is good," Dr. Levine said. "My family members believe they have benefited greatly from all I have learned about nutritious cooking, organic gardening, and living a healthy lifestyle."

Dr. Levine was led to chiropractic when suffering from a stiff, painful neck. One visit with a chiropractor produced seemingly miraculous, instantaneous results. He went on to study at the Palmer Chiropractic College and has now been in practice for more than 35 years. "The Back Doctor" combines Jeff Levine's years of experience as a chiropractor and his extensive research and experimentation with health and vitality into practical advice backed up by true, workable, understandable data.

"The Back Doctor: Restoring Function Naturally" is available on Amazon. For information about Dr. Levine's practice, visit stevenscreekchiropractic.com.

