New Book Discusses Healing from Infertility with Heart and Honesty

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It took almost 20 years for Frances Jones to heal the damage that being infertile had caused her and to put feelings of unworthiness behind her. With her new book, Overcoming the Emotional Stigmas of Infertility: Barren But Not Ashamed (Heart Desires Fulfillment Press), Jones hopes to prevent other women, particularly women of color like herself, from viewing themselves as "damaged goods" because they cannot conceive and bear children.

"Many people facing infertility battle with low self-esteem and feelings of unworthiness. There are so many negative feelings including guilt, anger, resentment and blame as a result of fertility challenges," Jones says. "I am also using my experience to bring awareness to people who were able to have children without any issues so that they can be more sensitive and compassionate to the plight of people who are having challenges building their families."

A speaker, author and transformational life coach, Jones specializes in working with infertile couples using unique tools she developed through healing the emotional pain she experienced while having infertility issues. She recently appeared on TV on Fox Soul's The Tammi Mac Late Show to discuss Black women and infertility.

In an interview, she can talk about:

Why the desire to conceive never went away despite having two adopted sons and a stepdaughter

What fertile people don't understand about those who are not

How to break free from tormenting thoughts that minimize the good things in life

Some tools that may be helpful to infertile couples

Changing the dialogue society has about fertility problems

Praise for Overcoming the Emotional Stigmas of Infertility

"Infertility impacts one in eight couples, yet many suffer alone and in silence. Thank you, Frances Jones, for sharing your story to help increase awareness and shatter the stigmas that surround this issue." — Lora Shahine, M.D., FACOG, director of patient experience and outreach, Pacific NW Fertility, clinical assistant professor university of Washington, author of the best-seller Not Broken: An Approachable Guide to Miscarriage and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss

"Frances Jones's book, Overcoming the Emotional Stigmas of Infertility: Barren but Not Ashamed, describes perfectly the ongoing struggles facing those of us saddled with this traumatic, often isolating diagnosis. I admire her strength and determination as she pulled herself out of that darkness and chose to light the way with hope for others traveling this uncertain path." — Danette Kubanda, Emmy-winning television producer, publicity consultant, media coach, writer

About the Author

Frances Jones co-authored the national and international best-seller Girl on Fire! Fireproof and is an executive channel producer for the TV network Women Wins. She is a certified professional coach, Energy Leadership Index master practitioner, and founder of Heart Desires Fulfillment Coaching, LLC. She holds master's degrees from the University of Mississippi in accounting and educational leadership.

Contact: Frances Jones, (901) 258-8272; [email protected]; heartdesirescoaching.com

