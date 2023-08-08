New Book Divulges Secrets of Successful Entrepreneurship Learned in the Gritty NYC Nightlife Scene Through the Eyes of a Now Prolific Businessman, Investor, and Developer

MIAMI, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nightlife Lessons, the unlikely business book by serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and real estate developer Shane Neman, takes readers behind the velvet ropes of the high-stakes NYC nightlife scene to equip you with everything you need to disrupt the business world and find limitless success. It is on sale today from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Amplify Publishing, and more.

"Nightlife Lessons: How I Conquered the Business of Partying with Tech and a Glimpse into Its Future" by serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and real estate developer Shane Neman is available now.
After dropping out of medical school and failing at his first startup during the tech-bubble bust of the early 2000s, Neman started from scratch with no budget and a huge idea: bring the hopelessly outdated event promotion and hospitality worlds into the digital age. The result was JoonBug, a digital event powerhouse that blended his passion for partying and nose for technology to become a multimillion-dollar stepping stone to serial entrepreneurship and a grounded personal life.

Drawing on Neman's decades of experience, Nightlife Lessons is packed with perceptive takeaways on seizing business opportunities that others miss, grappling with both crushing failure and boundless success, the most important business principles for starting and doing business in a dynamic world, and more.

With sharp insight, humor, and gratitude, Neman demonstrates how, with tenacity and ambition, you can transform any industry.

Throughout the stories in Nightlife Lessons, Neman connects with a wide range of players: from drag queens, ravers, and club kids, to celebs, Wall Street suits, and bridge-and-tunnel partiers, to the city's most influential club owners and promoters. Using Neman's tech innovations, all mix and mingle at iconic venues, whether dilapidated warehouses or Swarovski-studded alcoves of luxury.

Now, Neman is the founder of EZ Texting, the largest business SMS software platform in the United States, the prolific venture capitalist behind startups such as Impossible Foods, Athletic Greens, and SandboxAQ, and runs a substantial real estate portfolio with properties in major metropolitan areas across the country. He has been featured in outlets such as Business Insider, TheStreet, Commercial Observer, The Tech Talks Daily Podcast, and more.

"[Shane Neman] is a fantastic example for entrepreneurs and investors at all levels. Each 'nightlife lesson' is a gem," says founder of First Round Capital, Howard Morgan.

Nightlife Lessons is brimming with advice from Neman's come-up, guidance on how industry insiders should evolve, and predictions for the nightlife of the future. Learn more at www.nightlifelessons.com.

