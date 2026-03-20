New Book Empowers Medical Nonprofit Leaders to Navigate Investment Decisions with Confidence

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) announces the publication of When Mission Meets Money: Financial Guidance for Medical Nonprofit Leaders by Matt Paprocki, JD, CFA, CFP®. This timely resource aims to address a critical gap facing medical nonprofit boards: how to effectively oversee investments when most board members lack financial expertise and time.

American Association for Physician Leadership

Medical nonprofit board members face a unique challenge. As accomplished physicians, researchers, and healthcare leaders, they excel in their clinical domains but often find themselves thrust into financial oversight roles with little preparation. Meanwhile, they are entrusted with stewarding resources that directly impact research funding, patient care programs, and healthcare advancement.

"Board members tell us all the time: 'My expertise is medicine, not finance,'" says Paprocki, who advises nearly 100 medical nonprofit organizations through MEDIQUS's Institutional division. "They are intelligent, dedicated professionals who want to fulfill their fiduciary responsibilities — but they don't know what they don't know. This book aims to provide them with a clear framework for making informed decisions without requiring them to become financial experts."

When Mission Meets Money introduces a proven three-part formula for nonprofit financial health:

Investment Consulting : Understanding risk and return, investment types, and establishing mission-aligned investment principles

: Understanding risk and return, investment types, and establishing mission-aligned investment principles Continuity Coordination : Creating Investment Policy Statements, spending policies, and reserve policies that provide stability through board transitions

: Creating Investment Policy Statements, spending policies, and reserve policies that provide stability through board transitions Ongoing Collaboration: Building communication systems and professional networks that keep boards informed and effective

"What sets this book apart is its focus specifically on medical nonprofits," notes Paprocki. "These organizations face unique challenges — from regulatory compliance requirements to the ethical considerations of healthcare-related investing. Generic financial advice doesn't address their specific needs."

The publication comes at a critical time. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of adequate financial reserves, while recent market volatility has tested many boards' investment strategies. Meanwhile, new board members continue to join organizations every year, often without comprehensive orientation on their financial oversight responsibilities.

Key topics covered include:

Understanding fiduciary duties of care, loyalty, and obedience

Balancing risk tolerance with return objectives

Asset allocation and modern portfolio theory

ESG and socially conscious investing considerations

Creating sustainable spending policies

Building appropriate reserve funds

Navigating board transitions and leadership changes

Establishing effective communication with financial advisors

"This isn't about turning board members into CFOs," Paprocki emphasizes. "It's about giving them enough knowledge to ask the right questions, make informed decisions, and ensure their organization's financial resources are aligned with its mission. When boards get this right, they can focus on what matters most: advancing healthcare and changing lives."

When Mission Meets Money is ideal for medical nonprofit board members, healthcare association leaders, medical society executives, and physicians serving in governance roles.

About the Author

Matt Paprocki, JD, CFA, CFP®, is a registered investment advisor representative, certified financial planner® professional, holder of the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation, and licensed attorney. He focuses on providing investment management guidance for nonprofit organizations through MEDIQUS's Institutional division, having worked with more than 100 nonprofit organizations throughout his career. Paprocki earned his Juris Doctor Magna Cum Laude from DePaul University College of Law and holds a bachelor's degree in business/economics from Wheaton College (Illinois).

About the American Association for Physician Leadership

The core philosophy of the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is that leadership is learned. AAPL is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has empowered more than 300,000 physicians across 35 countries — including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

Disclaimer: The AAPL is a separate entity from MEDIQUS. While MEDIQUS was given permission to review this release ahead of time, MEDIQUS is not the author of this release. While the information contained herein is provided from trusted sources, MEDIQUS makes no guarantee that the information contained herein is accurate and any opinion contained herein is subject to change without notice.

AAPL has no incentive to promote MEDIQUS' activities and was not influenced by MEDIQUS to publish this advertisement. AAPL is not a client of MEDIQUS and no compensation was paid to AAPL to publish this release.

This article contains general information that is not suitable for everyone and was prepared for informational purposes only. MEDIQUS Asset Advisors, Inc ("MEDIQUS") is a registered investment adviser. Matt Paprocki is an investment adviser representative of MEDIQUS. For additional information about MEDIQUS and Matt Paprocki, including their services and fees, send for the firm's disclosure brochure using the contact information contained herein or visit advisorinfo.sec.gov.

Contact: Elliot Jones

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(813) 636-2842

SOURCE American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL)