New Book Explores How Tolerance Can be Taught One Person at a Time

MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and white nationalism are rising, a new book was published in the hope of restoring peace to a divisive world. Our Common Faith: A Plea for Interfaith Harmony, written by the late Ghoulem Berrah, Ph.D., with an introduction by his wife, Marguerite Berrah, tells the story of the interfaith harmony that marked their long and happy marriage.

Dr. Ghoulem Berrah, who died in 2011, was a diplomat, freedom fighter, Muslim leader and medical pioneer who married Marguerite Ollo, a devout Catholic woman. Proud of his heritage, Dr. Berrah made the pilgrimage to Mecca nine times, yet he still accompanied his wife to church and they dedicated their lives to peace-building. He adored her, telling a good friend, "You know, I wouldn't be who I am, were it not for her."

In an interview, Marguerite Berrah can discuss:

The value of bringing people of different faiths together and how that played out in her marriage

Why they were a perfect match

How to make interfaith unions a strength instead of an obstacle

Ways she carries on her husband's dream of world peace and interfaith harmony—including running the foundation that bears his name

About the Berrahs

Dr. Ghoulem Berrah was born in Ain Beïda, a small town situated at the foot of the Aurès Mountains in eastern Algeria to a very proud family of modest means. Marguerite Berrah was born in Grand Bassam on the seashore of Côte d'Ivoire, on the west coast of Africa, to a privileged family. Dr. Berrah came to the U.S. as a Fulbright scholar. He earned a Ph.D. in microbiology at Indiana University and was a member of the New York Academy of Sciences. After teaching at Yale University's School of Medicine, he resigned to focus on a quest for peace around the world. Marguerite Berrah is a pharmacy school graduate who enrolled at the Graduate School of International Studies in Geneva to better help her husband's career.

About The Dr. Ghoulem Berrah Foundation

The Dr. Ghoulem Berrah Foundation is dedicated to cultivating peaceful coexistence through programs supporting social interaction and engagement of people of different religions. The organization envisions the day when neighbors don't look strange because they practice another religion. The foundation plans to organize small informal get-togethers for teenagers in which they can exchange ideas and become familiar with other people's cultural beliefs.

