New Book Explores Self-Hypnosis as a Powerful Tool for Reducing Stress and Anxiety in an Increasingly Chaotic World

PARAMUS, N.J., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieving a positive mindset amid everything that is happening today is no easy task. For some, it may even seem impossible especially when one adds in personal gut-punches from loneliness, anxiety, stress and self-doubt. But Mary B. Battaglia—whose work as a certified clinical hypnosis practitioner and sound practitioner has helped thousands of people reduce stress, heal, clear blocks and tap into their unlimited potential—says most people can learn to use self-hypnosis to clear their mind, get unstuck and become hopeful again.

In her new book from Indigo Light Publishing, Transformation Through Hypnosis: Relax, Clear Your Mind & Step Into Your Power, Battaglia utilizes a warm conversational style to make hypnosis approachable and achievable; also included with the book are a downloadable hypnosis recording and links to video support materials.

In an interview, this sought-after media guest can talk about:

How hypnosis rescued her at a time when she was coping with the loss of her marriage, her sister's death from breast cancer, her father's cancer diagnosis and her realization that her corporate job was no longer satisfying

What hypnosis is and isn't—many people have false beliefs that close their minds to the tool's possibilities

Ways people can reduce the amount of anger they feel

How to overcome negative voices people hear in their heads

"Mary writes from the heart sharing her journey of healing through hypnosis. She offers useful exercises and mindfulness techniques that help create more 'space' in the mind. This is the go-to book for anyone who wants a more positive mindset, inner peace, and happiness." -- Joan Herrmann, radio host, publisher, and author

About the Author

Mary B. Battaglia is a certified clinical hypnosis practitioner and sound practitioner who has been featured on Fox News. She is also the hypnosis expert on CYACYL.com. Her hypnosis tips are broadcast on Conversations with Joan, a show heard on AM-970: The Answer and iHeartRadio.

