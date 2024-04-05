New Book Explores the Evolution of a Physician Leader

Peter Angood, MD, President and CEO of the American Association for Physician Leadership, Is the Author of Inspiring Growth and Leadership in Medical Careers: Transform Healthcare as a Physician Leader

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Physician Leadership has published a new book by its president and CEO Peter Angood, MD, FRCS (C), FACS, MCCM, FAAPL(Hon), Inspiring Growth and Leadership in Medical Careers: Transform Healthcare as a Physician Leader.

The book details a career journey for physicians who are moving toward becoming experienced leaders. The sections of the book describe the phases of evolution into leadership: Beginnings, Knowledge of Healthcare Environment, Professionalism, Community and Relationship Management, Business Skills and Knowledge, Leadership, and Growth to Move Forward.

The book supports Angood's longtime assertion that all physicians are leaders. It is a collection of essays that detail personal experiences, observations of others, and lessons learned that paint a full picture of the roles that physicians play in society, the opportunities to maximize external expectations of leadership, and the strategies needed to fulfill personal career goals.

"I am reminded of the indirect influence physicians create when others are watching and that we might not be aware of how our behaviors or actions are being absorbed. As physicians we carry an important responsibility — always," Angood said. "Being a physician is an opportunity to emulate the traits of a leader in the community. One does not need formal titled roles and a load of administrative responsibility to be recognized as a leader. Physicians' natural traits of altruism, commitment to others, and a desire to help create positive change on many levels are the attributes of leadership that will be recognized by others."

About the American Association for Physician Leadership

The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and, through them, the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated 250,000+ physicians across 40 countries — including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

