New Book Exposes Ageism, Nepotism, and Paid Access Behind the Entertainment Industry's Inclusion Promises

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Brazilian screenwriter Renata Elis publishes Inclusion Has an Expiration Date, a satirical manifesto-memoir exposing ageism, nepotism, and pay-to-play access in the global entertainment industry.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion policies have become a favorite public relations strategy for platforms, corporations, and institutions in entertainment. But behind the scenes, the reality is often very different.

Inclusion Has an Expiration Date Renata Elis

With her first book, screenwriter, playwright, and performing arts educator Renata Elis offers an uncomfortable diagnosis of one of the most tolerated forms of discrimination in entertainment: ageism, especially when it affects middle-aged women.

The book exposes how the entertainment industry sells the illusion of access while protecting closed networks, nepotism, and pay-to-play entry mechanisms. Unlike traditional books about the industry, Inclusion Has an Expiration Date is organized like a four-season television series, with each chapter functioning as an episode in an ongoing investigation.

The narrative follows Elis as she attempts to re-enter the screen industry as a midlife professional in the United States and Europe. Armed with awards, credentials, and experience, she discovers that the system remains medieval, only now disguised in politically correct language.

The book dismantles how screenwriting workshops, pitch fests, diversity grants, and access programs can function as a "business of hope," a market that feeds on creators' dreams while keeping real access limited to a small, rotating elite.

It also critiques the economic logic behind exclusionary practices, including prestige validation and the commodification of creative ambition. Elis argues that the problem lies not only in who appears on screen, but in who has the right to create, sell, finance, and own stories.

Drawing on international experience, industry data, academic research, and public statements from well-known actresses who have spoken about being marginalized as they age, Elis points to a systemic contradiction: although representation appears to be expanding on screen, mature women remain invisible in front of and behind the camera. That invisibility is not only cultural, she argues, but commercially irrational. The industry continues to ignore one of the most loyal and powerful audiences in the market: women over 50.

The book is both personal and political, telling the story of a woman's attempt to reclaim her creative space while indicting an industry that turns inclusion into marketing and keeps power exactly where it has always been.

Inclusion Has an Expiration Date is available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/0asYwf4r

Media Contact:

Renata Elis

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https://www.renataelis.com/

SOURCE Renata Elis