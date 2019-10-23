New Book Exposes Pet Food Secrets That Are Damaging Our Pets And Planet

Authored by veterinary scientist Dr. Ernie Ward, biotechnology expert Ryan Bethencourt, and animal welfare and ethics expert, Alice Oven, The Clean Pet Food Revolution: How Better Pet Food Will Change the World, takes on conventional myths around "grain-free" and raw meat diets, protein intake, and what our pets "want" in their diets. The book sheds light on the advances — and health benefits — of alternative proteins from plants, fungi, insects, and cell-based meat products, which are created sustainably and with a fraction of the environmental impact that factory-farmed livestock produces.

"The fact is, the marketing line that 'dogs crave meat' is completely unsupported by science, and frankly, has potentially ruinous effects on the health of our pets," said Dr. Ward. "The public has been fed a steady diet of misinformation for years, leading to the false belief that a pet's diet must be based in animal proteins. We've shown that to be utterly false."

The book is a thoroughly researched and compellingly written account of an unsustainable present and a fascinating glimpse of future possibilities.

"The scientific developments in both human and animal nutrition have made it clear that alternative protein sources have all but eliminated the conventional belief that the only healthy protein is a meat protein," said Ryan Bethencourt, a biotechnology expert and CEO of Wild Earth , a vegan pet food company. "Sustainable, non-meat-based proteins are as healthy for our animals — and ourselves — as meat-based proteins, without the devastating effects on the environment. The time is now for a revolution in the pet food industry, we can't afford to wait any longer."

About the Authors

Dr. Ernie Ward is an internationally recognized veterinarian and the author of three books, including Chow Hounds: Why Our Dogs Are Getting Fatter. Alice Oven is the senior acquisitions editor for veterinary and life science books at Taylor & Francis, a well-known and accomplished writer on animal welfare and ethics, particularly in the UK, and is currently completing a Master's degree in Animal Ethics. Ryan Bethencourt is a co-founder of Wild Earth and the founder and former program director of the biotechnology incubator, IndieBio.

