New Book Exposes the Root Causes Behind the Collapse of U.S. Healthcare

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 27, 2025 -- Dr. James E. Harper, a board-certified Internal Medicine physician, announces the release of his compelling new book, "The Decimation of U.S. Healthcare", now available on Amazon and through IngramSpark. The book offers a rare and powerful insider's perspective on the systemic decline of the American healthcare system, drawing from Dr. Harper's decades of firsthand experience.

The Decimation of U.S. Healthcare

Unlike most critiques of the industry, "The Decimation of U.S. Healthcare" is written by a physician who spent nearly 30 years as a full-time volunteer doctor in New York. Dr. Harper worked without pay, billing, or insurance interference, solely focused on patient care. "For decades, I was shielded from the corporate mechanisms that now dominate our healthcare system," says Dr. Harper. "But after leaving my volunteer position and returning to private sector, I was shocked at how much had changed—and not for the better."

One month after leaving New York, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. What Dr. Harper witnessed during that time: hospitals on the verge of collapse without enough ventilators for people who needed this to survive, a shocking shortage of protective gear and the tragic loss of frontline colleagues inspired a thorough investigation by the physician. Forced to practice telemedicine during the height of the crisis, and later opening a private practice in Johns Creek, Georgia, he experienced the full weight of modern healthcare bureaucracy for the first time. "Between handling billing, coding and dealing with insurance companies, I was confronted with the reality of a system that had become dominated by third party health insurers and corporate giants whose sole objective is to amass huge profits and not to provide good patient care", he explains.

The book chronicles how corporate interests have gradually taken control of government-funded programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act. While premiums and drug prices have soared, payments to physicians have declined, contributing to a looming physician shortage and a nationwide healthcare crisis.

Dr. Harper also addresses a quiet but significant shift: the increasing replacement of physicians with non-physician practitioners. "Patients often don't realize they're being seen by someone with dramatically less training," says Dr. Harper. "This is affecting the quality of care in ways we're only beginning to measure."

Praise for the book has been strong. A neurosurgeon described it as "extremely well-written and researched," adding that "it was impossible not to become emotional while reading it." A computer specialist working in AI called it "a great read and very eye-opening."

As the U.S. population continues to age and chronic diseases rise, Dr. Harper warns of a "perfect storm" on the horizon. He hopes this book will raise awareness among policymakers, healthcare professionals, and the general public.

More information about Dr. Harper and The Decimation of U.S. Healthcare can be found at www.harpercareclinic.com.

SOURCE James E. Harper M.D. F.A.C.P.