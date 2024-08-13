New Book "Facing the Fracture" Answers How We Can Navigate Political Polarization & Distress Ahead of 2024 Election

This New Work from Award-Winning Author + Psychologist Dr. Tania Israel Offers Strategies to Empower Ourselves, Manage Our Emotions in the Face of Political Conflict, and Connect Effectively with Others

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the release of psychologist and University of California, Santa Barbara Professor Dr. Tania Israel's (Ph.D.) new book, Facing the Fracture: How to Navigate the Challenges of Living in a Divided Nation, published by Greenleaf Book Group. Grounded in psychological research, this book comes at a key time in politics for the United States where many are trying to navigate a range of emotions leading up to November. Facing the Fracture is arriving to help and inspire hope, offering a path out of the distress and disempowerment plaguing everyday people.

Facing the Fracture: How to Navigate the Challenges of Living in a Divided Nation is available now. Author, Dr. Tania Israel (Ph.D.)

Each chapter focuses on a particular challenge that arises from and contributes to political polarization in our society – and what we can then do about it. In three main sections, Dr. Israel details how readers can:

Reduce Polarizing Input – through strategies like consuming news wisely, being intentional in how we use social media, and recognizing our own distorted perceptions of people across the divide that are informed by our cognitive biases.

– through strategies like consuming news wisely, being intentional in how we use social media, and recognizing our own distorted perceptions of people across the divide that are informed by our cognitive biases. Build Individual Capacity – by fostering our emotional resilience, viewing things from multiple perspectives, and cultivating empathy amidst disagreement.

– by fostering our emotional resilience, viewing things from multiple perspectives, and cultivating empathy amidst disagreement. Strengthen Connection – with tactics on how to engage effectively with those whose opinions differ from our own, participate meaningfully in our communities and country, and how we can be part of the ongoing successful efforts to bridge the political divide.

"With stress related to political division on the rise, I'm glad to have something to offer that can help people feel informed, empowered, and even optimistic about the future of our country," says Dr. Tania Israel.

Facing the Fracture will equip readers with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the multitude of challenges that arise mentally, emotionally, and with others in order to achieve our true potential, empower us to take action, and not only to persevere, but to thrive in the face of political polarization.

Facing the Fracture is the second book from Dr. Tania Israel, following her 2020 release of Beyond Your Bubble: How to Connect across the Political Divide, Skills and Strategies for Conversations That Work (APA, 2020). Dr. Israel has decades of experience as a researcher and thought leader, and has extensive practice facilitating conversations around challenging topics that foster empathy and connection across political lines. With Facing the Fracture, she combines her strengths, knowledge, and experience to deliver a very timely guide to fostering resilience.

Facing the Fracture: How to Navigate the Challenges of Living in a Divided Nation is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Audible, and other book and audiobook retailers.

ABOUT DR. TANIA ISRAEL (PH.D.)

Tania Israel is a Professor of Counseling Psychology at the University of California, Santa Barbara and award-winning author of Beyond Your Bubble: How to Connect Across the Political Divide and Facing the Fracture: How to Navigate the Challenges of Living in a Divided Nation. Dr. Israel's work on dialogue across political differences has been received enthusiastically by professional conferences, corporations, campuses, political organizations, and faith communities. She has shared her expertise with the TODAY show, the New York Times, the Washington Post, NPR, and dozens of other media outlets. Her TEDx talks include: How to Win a Political Argument and What Halibut Fajitas Taught Me About Bridging the Political Divide. Dr. Israel has facilitated educational programs and difficult dialogues about a range of topics, including abortion, law enforcement, religion, and sexual orientation. She has received honors from Congress, the California State Legislature, and the American Psychological Association. To learn more, visit taniaisrael.com or connect with her on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

ABOUT GREENLEAF BOOK GROUP

Greenleaf Book Group is a publisher and distributor best known for its innovative business model, distribution power and award-winning designs. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States by Inc. magazine, it has represented more than 1,000 titles, including over 60 that have hit The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal or USA Today Best Seller lists.

