New Book "Fighting Covid-19, The Unequal Opportunity Killer: You are not helpless in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic," from Author Irving A. Cohen, MD, MPH, Published by Center for Health Information Inc., Shows Many at the Highest Risk how they can Level the Playing Field

TOPEKA, Kan., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book, Fighting Covid-19, The Unequal Opportunity Killer: You are not helpless in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic, shows individuals how they can lower their risk by not accepting factors seemingly beyond their control.

Statistically, age and race stand out by predicting severe infection and death from Covid-19. Despite this, these predictors are not the underlying reasons for this highly unequal risk. Age and race often correlate with increased risk of community exposure and possibly poorer care, but it is the increased likelihood of underlying conditions which provide a pathway to the most severe consequences once exposed. Since age and race cannot be modified, people may have felt helpless regarding their higher risk. The good news is that those underlying issues may be reversible for many through their own actions. Others who do not fit the statistical risk demographic can benefit by objectively determining whether they have hidden risks.

This book provides people of all ages and races hope. Instead of the crippling learned helplessness of this prolonged epidemic, the readers gain autonomy. They can learn how to build defensive walls of secondary prevention, to help protect them from a severe case of disease if exposed to the virus. They will be responsible for taking action themselves, but will learn how to work with their physicians and healthcare providers to obtain objective evidence of their current risk factors and measure progress as they take steps to improve.

Everyone still needs to follow current protective recommendations but many can benefit by creating this additional wall. Immunization works, but we do not know for how long, nor whether virus variants will prolong the epidemic. Even when Covid-19 is past, those who reversed their underlying risk factors now will find they have also lessened their likelihood of many other chronic diseases in the future.

The author, Irving A. Cohen, MD, MPH, is a Fellow of the American College of Preventive Medicine. He has four decades of helping others and initially trained at Johns Hopkins University as a Resident and Chief Resident of Preventive Medicine for the Bloomberg School of Public Health.

