New Book for Families Navigating Connecting with Autism Coincides with Autism Awareness Month

The Art & Voice of Autism, Written and Illustrated by Mother/Daughter duo, Gina and Ally Uricchio of Mother Asana, Serves as a Connector for Families

HARTFORD, Conn., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Autism is prevalent in 1 in 44 births in the U.S. Yet, there are few resources that help families learn how to navigate the connection with their affected family members. April is Autism Awareness Month and there is no better time for The Art & Voice of Autism to eliminate any disconnect, and instead, bring families closer together.

The Art and Voice of Autism -- Ebook Cover (PRNewsfoto/Mother Asana)

Ally was diagnosed with autism at an early age. Like all parents that have experienced this, Gina was frightened because she was unfamiliar with the disorder and was suddenly expected to raise a child who faced these challenges. She immediately sought out a way to deepen their connection in her own unique way that combined their passions and interests.

"I wanted to raise Ally in a respectful way that encourages her hobbies, thoughts, ideas and space," says Gina Uricchio. "That's when the idea of The Art and Voice of Autism was born. We want families affected by autism to be able to connect in a meaningful way."

Autism Awareness Month is an opportunity for all of us to help understand autism globally– and most importantly, find ways to connect with each other. By building a stronger relationship and connection, everyone wins in such a positive way. By purchasing The Art & Voice of Autism, families affected by autism will begin this lifelong connection through the interactive activities in the book.

For more information, visit MotherAsana.com .

About the Book

The Art and Voice of Autism is an interactive journal for families to connect art and inspiration with places to draw and create. This book offers a unique way of approaching family time with shared activities for every season. A Family Keepsake Journal to hold your treasured memories as you travel the seasons of your life. In this visual memoir, a mother and daughter team archive their family experiences of living life on the Autistic spectrum. Relatable for any special needs family members seeking connection, art and inspiration, with a place to draw and create on their own.

For more information, contact:

Gina Uricchio

[email protected]

(860) 490-4403

SOURCE Mother Asana