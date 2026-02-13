New Book from American Association for Physician Leadership Explores Success Strategies of Dual-Physician Marriages

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) announces the publication of a groundbreaking new book, Lessons Learned: Stories from Dual-Physician Marriages, examining dual-physician marriages through the authentic stories of 35 couples who have successfully navigated the unique challenges of maintaining thriving partnerships while managing demanding medical careers.

American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL)

Edited by Deborah M. Shlian, MD, MBA, and Joel N. Shlian, MD, MBA — themselves married for 54 years — the book features narratives from physician couples spanning 2 to 54 years of marriage, representing diverse specialties, practice settings, and family structures across the United States.

The Changing Landscape of Physician Marriages

The book addresses a significant demographic shift in medicine. While only 16% of physicians practicing for 30 or more years have physician spouses, dual-physician marriages are increasingly common among early- and mid-career physicians. This trend reflects broader changes in the medical profession: Women now comprise the majority of first-year medical students and represent more than one-third of the physician workforce.

According to a 2023 Medscape survey of 9,175 practicing physicians, 20% are married to other physicians, with an additional 25% partnered with healthcare professionals. As more physicians form relationships during medical school and residency training, understanding what contributes to successful dual-physician partnerships has never been more relevant.

Twenty Lessons for Lasting Partnerships

The Shlians invited couples who self-identified as happily married to share their personal stories, highlighting life lessons learned while facing challenges such as balancing work and family life, coordinating demanding careers, managing training separations, and supporting each other through illness and professional setbacks.

From these diverse narratives, the editors distilled 20 key lessons that extend beyond medicine to offer guidance for any dual-career partnership. These include the importance of shared purpose, intentional communication, flexible adaptation to life's seasons, strong support systems, and protecting relationships from professional demands.

"Although dual-physician couples tend to have lower divorce rates overall, they still face distinct challenges," the Shlians note. "Each couple's story is unique, but common themes emerged in what they believe contributed to their lasting relationships."

Evidence-Based Insights

The book incorporates research showing that physician marriages demonstrate greater stability than the general population. While the divorce rate for first marriages in the United States hovers around 42%, physicians have a divorce rate of approximately 24%. The editors explore factors contributing to this stability, including older age at marriage, higher socioeconomic status, shared understanding of medical career demands, and the ease of meeting within the medical community.

Interestingly, the editors' informal survey revealed that 70% of the featured couples included partners who were firstborns or only children — a finding that aligns with research on birth order, personality development, and relationship compatibility.

About the Editors

Deborah M. Shlian, MD, MBA, and Joel N. Shlian, MD, MBA, are board-certified family physicians with more than three decades of experience in both clinical practice and healthcare management. The Shlians have successfully balanced their medical careers with a shared passion for writing, authoring numerous nonfiction articles, book chapters, and books on medical management, as well as several award-winning fiction novels —including one honored with the Florida Book Award's Gold Medal.

For this book, the Shlians not only served as editors but also contributed several chapters, including a personal narrative about their own journey as a dual-physician couple and an overview examining the evolving landscape of dual-physician marriages in America.

About the American Association for Physician Leadership

The core philosophy of the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is that leadership is learned. AAPL is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has empowered more than 300,000 physicians across 35 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

Contact:

Elliot Jones

[email protected]

(813) 636-2842

SOURCE American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL)