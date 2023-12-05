New Book from Branding and Marketing Authority Redefines Customer Relationships

News provided by

Forbes Books

05 Dec, 2023, 07:58 ET

"Ask & Deliver" by Mary Ann O'Brien is released with Forbes Books

This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ask & Deliver: Discover the Heart of Your Business by Listening to the Voice of Your Customers, by Mary Ann O'Brien, is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

The new book from O'Brien—founder of the Omaha-based brand strategy, advertising, and experience firm OBI—presents a refreshing new perspective on customer relationships.

Continue Reading
Mary Ann O'Brien releases Ask & Deliver with Forbes Books.
Mary Ann O'Brien releases Ask & Deliver with Forbes Books.

O'Brien's work asks one simple question: What if the secret to getting customers to fall in love with your brand was as simple as asking them what they want and then just giving it to them? With Ask & Deliver, the branding and marketing thought leader demonstrates how being direct with your customers—asking them what they want, listening to what they are really saying, and delivering the exact experience or product they want—can transform your business and spark growth.

Ask & Deliver uses the evolution of OBI and the pioneering O'Brien Voice of the Customer (O.VoC) survey to reveal the core concepts that have propelled O'Brien to the top of her industry.

Regarded as essential reading for anyone open to a new, exciting marketing methodology decades in the making, this book opens with the survey's debut trying to pinpoint the reason why Gateway computers fell out of customer favor and ends with O'Brien applying her survey to her own business and the unexpected changes that followed.

"By inviting the customer into the conversation and having the courage to listen and the conviction to guide their business based on what those customers say, the best brands are not only informed by their customers, they are formed by them," O'Brien said.

About Mary Ann O'Brien
A nationally recognized branding and marketing thought leader, OBI founder and CEO Mary Ann O'Brien has been entrusted by brands including Intel, Microsoft, Sony, Stericycle, Viewsonic, Delta Dental, and dozens more to help steer their strategic marketing and communication direction. She is the author of the O'Brien Voice of the Customer™ and Voice of the Employee™ studies, which have served as the foundation for numerous business success stories by helping clients implement customer-centric practices. Her business acumen, marketing expertise, and ability to deliver results gives clients the confidence they need to make the strategic decisions required to grow. Passionate about the power of businesses to do good, O'Brien champions ethical growth and is a proud recipient of an Integrity Award from the Better Business Bureau. She lives in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Forbes Books
Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

Media Contacts
Forbes Books Media Contact: Czarina Caberto, [email protected]

SOURCE Forbes Books

Also from this source

Telehealth Leaders Offer Strategy for Post-Pandemic Success

Telehealth Leaders Offer Strategy for Post-Pandemic Success

Telehealth Success: How to Thrive in the New Age of Remote Care by Drs. Aditi U. Joshi and Brandon M. Welch was just released today on Amazon. The...
The Great Digital Transformation Author Releases Second Book About the Future of Work

The Great Digital Transformation Author Releases Second Book About the Future of Work

Workforce 4.0: How AI, The Home Office, and the Gig Economy are Disrupting the Status Quo, by Gerard "Gerry" Szatvanyi, is now available. The book is ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Books

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Retail

Image1

Advertising

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.