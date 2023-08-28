New Book from Diabetes Guardians, LLC Written for People with Diabetes Shows How to Recognize Signs and Symptoms So That Timely Intervention Can Be Made to Prevent Diabetic Foot Complications

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Paul Han, renowned podiatrist and diabetes expert with over 30 years of experience, is thrilled to announce the launch of his highly anticipated book, "What's the Foot Got to Do with My Diabetes?" on August 15, 2023. This book offers an insightful and practical guide for managing diabetic foot complications, aiming to help individuals worldwide to lead healthier lives, free from debilitating complications.

The Diabetic Foot Complications and Amputation Prevention.

Understanding the hidden link between diabetes and foot health is crucial in preventing severe complications, yet it often remains under-emphasized. Through his innovative work, Dr. Han illuminates this critical aspect, offering key insights and practical advice from his vast clinical experience. This book seeks to equip those living with diabetes with knowledge on early detection and preventative care, effectively averting serious health and economic implications that can occur due to late diagnosis.

"By providing a comprehensive, easy-to-understand guide, I hope to help individuals with diabetes take a more proactive role in their health management," says Dr. Han. "My mission is to empower people with the knowledge needed to spot the early signs of diabetic foot complications and to understand the role foot health plays in their overall well-being."

Dr. Han's book stands as a testament to his dedicated service in the field of diabetic foot care, leveraging his three-decade-long career to create a resource that can make a real difference in the lives of people with diabetes.

The book, written in a style that speaks to both medical professionals and the general public, is expected to become a significant reference point for diabetes self-management. " What's the Foot Got to Do with My Diabetes? " is available for purchase online at Amazon.com as well the website DiabetesGuardians.com.

"I invite everyone, especially those living with diabetes, their caregivers, and healthcare professionals, to read this book. Knowledge truly is power when in avoiding diabetic foot complications such as foot ulcers, infections, Charcot foot, gangrene or even amputation," Dr. Han concluded.

In an era where diabetes affects over 400 million people globally, Dr. Han's book provides a vital tool for comprehensive diabetic care, offering a brighter, healthier future for those living with the disease.

Dr. Paul Han MS, DPM, DABFAS, DABPM is a leading podiatrist specializing in diabetic foot care and serves as the Clinical professor of Podiatric Surgery at the City of Hope National Comprehensive Cancer Center in Duarte, California. With over 30 years of clinical experience, his commitment to bettering the lives of individuals with diabetes remains his driving force.

