New Book from Futurist J.J. Jerome Proposes Three Laws for Artificial Intelligence

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book called Evolution Ended has proposed three laws of artificial intelligence that will help AI serve the needs of humanity while keeping us safe. These rules update Isaac Asimov's famous three laws of robotics to take into account the technical, legal, and moral implications of AI.

Evolution Ended is the product of highly accomplished futurist, engineer, and author J.J. Jerome. The book posits that humanity is in the midst of a technologically induced transition that is dramatically affecting our social, economic, and political systems. Evolution Ended shows how this trend will continue to lead to enormous changes in how we live, work, and the very evolution of mankind.

J.J. Jerome is an award-winning engineer and futurist who used his unique background in brain science and electronics to become a seminal influence in numerous cutting-edge technologies. He has been an internationally acknowledged leader in developing human interfaces and intelligent building technology and is currently one of the nation's leading thinkers on using big data to mitigate climate change. He presents regularly at national conferences and is an advisor for STEM education.

