New Book from Literacy Experts Young and Hasbrouck Helps Ensure That Every Student Can Read and Write

Climbing the Ladder of Reading & Writing effectively addresses the differentiated needs of students, offering educators an indispensable and user-friendly reference.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading educational publisher Benchmark Education Company (BEC) is pleased to announce publication of its new professional development book, Climbing the Ladder of Reading & Writing: Meeting the Needs of All Learners. To be published on January 24, 2024, as part of the company's "PD Essentials" line, the book offers educators a concise yet powerful guide to proven supports for students' varying needs as they acquire literacy skills—improving outcomes for all students , including those with dyslexia and other exceptional needs and considerations. G. Reid Lyon calls it "a masterpiece linking the science undergirding reading and writing development with the science of instruction."

Co-edited by literacy experts Nancy Young, Ed.D., and Jan Hasbrouck, Ph.D., Climbing the Ladder of Reading & Writing emphasizes the importance of needs-based instruction and centers on the widely popular infographic, The Ladder of Reading & Writing, created by Young and updated for the book. The infographic visually represents what Young calls "the continuum of ease" in reading and writing acquisition and its implications for instruction and practice.

Young and Hasbrouck said they set out to create a user-friendly source of information grounded in research. To that end, Climbing the Ladder of Reading & Writing explains how to connect the Science of Reading to instruction and how to differentiate with confidence. The book addresses the pressing questions and needs of educators everywhere as they grapple with putting research into action in their classrooms.

Young and Hasbrouck recruited 29 noted subject-area experts to contribute sections related to their own specific areas of professional expertise, including Kymyona Burk, Ed.D., Nathan H. Clemens, Ph.D., NCSP, LSSP, Margie Gillis, Ed.D., and Sharon Vaughn, Ph.D.

Climbing the Ladder of Reading & Writing includes a foreword by Maryanne Wolf, director of the UCLA Center for Dyslexia, Diverse Learners, and Social Justice, who calls the book "a tremendous resource that gives any reader the knowledge needed to make research-based decisions that propel all children toward better literacy outcomes."

"It is truly our wish," Young and Hasbrouck said jointly, "that The Ladder of Reading & Writing will build bridges of understanding in the field as educators, parents, and community members work together in positive ways to address the reading and writing needs of all students!"

ABOUT BENCHMARK EDUCATION COMPANY

Benchmark Education Company (BEC) is a leading publisher of core, supplemental, and intervention literacy and language resources in English and Spanish. BEC is also a provider of exceptional professional development to educators.

BEC is recognized as a responsive publisher that offers equally rigorous and engaging digital, print, and hybrid learning materials grounded in the Science of Reading research. BEC monitors research outcomes carefully to create effective foundational resources that include strong decoding materials with systematic and explicit instruction and high-quality resources focused on language development and comprehension. BEC's content-rich and authentic texts offer instruction in close reading and analysis, multiple perspectives, and authentic literature while building world knowledge and reflecting the individuality of every student in each diverse classroom.

Family owned and operated, BEC is committed to partnering with educators to provide the best for all students through resources of exceptional quality, world-class professional learning, and effective and dedicated customer support.

