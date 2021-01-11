New Book from Maven House Reveals How Companies Need to Change Their Approach to Diversity and Inclusion

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Successful diversity and inclusion requires D&I programs that are strategic and proactive, part of an overall D&I organizational culture. Unfortunately, most approaches to D&I haven't been successful — half of all workers from underrepresented groups experience bias every day at work even though their organizations have diversity programs in place. So, what should organizations do?

In "Expand Beyond Your Current Culture: Diversity and Inclusion for CEOs and Leadership," Leslie Short examines the continually evolving D&I challenges that organizations face and shows leaders how to ensure that all employees have opportunities to express who they are and are comfortable doing so. In an engaging, conversational style she offers tips on how to think differently about D&I to achieve a sustainable, diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace. Leslie Short is CEO of the diversity consultancy The Cavu Group. She was formerly COO and Corporate Operations Strategist for ABC's Shark Tank star Daymond John and his companies. She has been honored by Ebony magazine as an Outstanding Woman in Marketing and Communications, and New York Business Journal selected her as a Woman of Influence. She lives in New York City.

In this inspiring new book readers will discover:

Why many D&I programs haven't worked and what they can do differently

Opportunities that are currently overlooked and under-served

New ways to think about cultural differences and how unconscious bias affects the workplace

Why the phrase "Nothing About Us without Us" is so important

How to engage in meaningful conversations about D&I with others in the organization

Ways to ensure that their company culture matches what it says about D&I

How to educate and sensitize not only senior leaders but all employees

How organizations in other countries are approaching corporate D&I

The book shows that once readers have a chance to think clearly about their company culture, they'll understand how they can help their company be authentic and accountable – to be the ripple in the pond of change.

Available January 12 in paperback ($19.95) and e-book ($14.99) formats.

About the Author

About Maven House Press

Maven House is an independent publisher of books that inspire people to use business as a force for good, books that challenge conventional thinking, introduce new ideas, offer practical advice, and illuminate paths to greatness. Maven House titles are distributed worldwide by Publishers Group West/Ingram. For more information visit mavenhousepress.com.

