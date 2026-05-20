New Book from Pet Pundit Publishing Shares the Untold Stories Behind the Leaders Who Helped Transform Animal Welfare in America

Who Helped Transform Animal Welfare in America

KERRVILLE, Texas, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Much of what shaped today's animal welfare movement lives not in textbooks or official reports, but in the memories of the people who built it.

Now, those stories are being told.

Humane Perspectives: Leadership in Animal Welfare, brings together first-person essays from 45 animal welfare leaders across the United States. Through personal stories, the book offers a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges, defining moments, setbacks, progress, and leadership lessons that helped shape the modern animal welfare movement in America.

A new book, Humane Perspectives: Leadership in Animal Welfare, brings together first-person essays from 45 animal welfare leaders across the United States. Through personal stories, the book offers a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges, defining moments, setbacks, progress, and leadership lessons that helped shape the modern animal welfare movement in America.

The collection arrives at a time when the field has undergone dramatic change. In the late 1980s, an estimated 17 million dogs and cats were euthanized annually in the United States. Today, that number has dropped to approximately 400,000 annually, according to Best Friends Animal Society, reflecting decades of work focused on lifesaving programs, access to care, spay/neuter initiatives, and community-based solutions.

Edited and curated by Cathy M. Rosenthal – a syndicated pet columnist, humane educator, and animal welfare professional with more than 38 years of experience in the field – Humane Perspectives: Leadership in Animal Welfare preserves the stories, lessons, and experiences of leaders who helped shape modern animal welfare.

"So much of the history of animal welfare hasn't been formally written down," Rosenthal said. "It lives in the experiences of the people who were there – the ones making difficult decisions, building programs from the ground up, challenging old ideas, and helping transform how communities care for animals. Many of those lessons exist only in memory. This book is intended to preserve those stories, perspectives, and moments before they are lost."

Written for animal welfare professionals, advocates, volunteers, students, and anyone who wants to better understand the people behind the movement, the essays explore leadership, burnout, innovation, advocacy, and the emotional realities of working in animal welfare.

Among the 45 contributors are Julie Castle of Best Friends Animal Society, Richard Avanzino, formerly with Maddie's Fund and the San Francisco SPCA, and Jim Tedford, President and CEO of The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement.

For more information about the book and its contributors, visit www.HumanePerspectives.com.

Media Contact: Cathy M. Rosenthal, Editor and Curator

Pet Pundit Publishing

[email protected] | 210-279-0526

https://petpunditpublishing.com

SOURCE Pet Pundit Publishing