New Book from Rapid Recon's McGinn Charts Course for Easing GMs Burden

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest book from Rapid Recon founder Dennis McGinn, "ASPIRE to Predictable," outlines ways the dealership reconditioning software company brings predictability to a general manager's day.

"GMs just want things to work without having to be pulled in when something comes off the rails or gets slammed by unexpected events," said McGinn, whose five books have chronicled the revolution of modern vehicle reconditioning.

Continue Reading
"ASPIRE to Predictable" will be released at NADA '24, February 1, in Las Vegas, and available at Booth 3363W or by request now for pre-orders from https://www.rapidrecon.com/books/.

In this new book, McGinn shows how technologies that deliver predictability and accountability relieve much of a GM's day-to-day stresses. "Whether it's the appraisal processes, used car reconditioning, or digital retailing – all of which support dealership sales and service -- GMs want to know these functions are dialed in and that they just work."

Observed dealer Jared Ricart, "The used car market is as volatile as ever, and transparency into our profit per vehicle eliminates appraisal guesswork." He is the President of Ricart Automotive Group, whose used car operation sells 600 to 800 used cars monthly.

Achieving consistency with trade appraisals has long proved difficult. This problem has been – and continues to be -- a challenge for used car profitability, particularly regarding mechanical repairs. If discovered too late, missed repair needs can kill the opportunity for reselling the trade at a profit. The objective is to eliminate chargebacks to sales.

Predictable profit per vehicle is defined as zero sales cost due to little or no disparity between estimated and actual reconditioning costs. To get there, appraisals must build from a higher level of vehicle inspection detail than provided by a physical walkaround, a road test, and standard VIN scan tools -- even when conducted by your most seasoned and skilled appraisers.

This new profit-per-vehicle strategy encompasses Rapid Recon workflow software – including dialed-in time-to-line efficiency, performance metrics, and accountability -- as the foundation for creating and measuring predictable used car profit per vehicle. 

Rapid Recon, Driven by Vehlo, modernized dealership used car reconditioning processes in 2010. In 2023, it joined the Vehlo Dealership Division. Over 4,000 dealers and dealer groups use Rapid Recon reconditioning workflow software.

