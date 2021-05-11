New Book From Sandler Training- Making The Climb

OWINGS MILLS, Md., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The transition from team member to leader is one of the most challenging in business, yet most people receive no training and support in preparation for the ascent. Instead, there is a sink or swim mentality when it comes to identify­ing and promoting emerging leadership talent.

Veteran sales leader, coach and trainer Peter Oliver challenges that way of thinking in MAKING THE CLIMB: From Salesperson To Sales Manager — And Beyond, published by Sandler Training (www.Sandler.com). The book helps top-perform­ing professionals prepare for and execute the transi­tion into sustainable careers as true leaders. Too many people stumble into these roles and then are expected to discover the keys to success all on their own. Oliver believes that their development as a leader shouldn't be left to luck or chance. Instead, his aim is to help people emerge on purpose into the next phase of their career.

New leaders need to cultivate a trait called intellectual humility. This is simply having the courage not to automati­cally assume they're right. Intellectual humility means being willing to set aside the temptation to prove to others how right they are or to make sure others do exactly what they would do in a given situation. It means being willing to check one's ego at the door.

Oliver shares a list of things he didn't know when he was promoted to manager including how to:

Manage anyone

Make hiring decisions

Manage a profit and loss statement

Set team goals

Deal with internal management politics

… and the list goes on.

MAKING THE CLIMB provides in-depth coverage of the areas that will help new managers avoid the speed bumps.

Oliver covers:

Why New Leaders Fail

The Success Triangle

Identity vs. Role

The Behavior Point

Operating Principles

Expanding Comfort Zones

Creating a Culture of Intellectual Humility

Managing Self-AccountabilityDeveloping a Support System

MAKING THE CLIMB is an indispensable resource for any person contemplating the transition into a leadership position, and for any leader mentoring such a person.

SOURCE Sandler Training