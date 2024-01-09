New Book, From Tension to Transformation, Helps Leaders Create Positive Change

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive coach Janet M. Harvey provides business leaders with insights on how they can leverage workplace tensions to create positive change in her new book From Tension to Transformation: A Leader's Guide to Generative Change.

Book cover: From Tension to Transformation: A Leader’s Guide to Generative Change by Janet Harvey.
"By embracing the idea that tension is always present, you can learn to recognize and work with it as a resource for finding solutions," Harvey writes. "The aim isn't to eliminate the pressure of the tension. It's about acknowledging it and then asking, With that pressure, what's asking to be changed? This is how you will begin to invite change."

From Tension to Transformation, published by Advantage Books, discusses such topics as common leader dilemmas, the appearance and reappearance of mental blinders and emotional barriers, and the impact of leadership mindset on the workplace.

Throughout the pages, Harvey shares real-life examples from her experiences working with clients, making all of her lessons more than just theoretical.

She also encourages reader participation with numerous exercises on such topics as identifying your bliss, writing an intention statement, and identifying your judgment as a leader.

From Tension to Transformation is also designed to make it easy for readers to skip right to the content that intrigues or excites them the most. Is your curiosity aroused more by chapter 7, "Authentic Self," than the six chapters that precede it? Then Harvey invites you to go straight there.

"This isn't a book that you have to read from cover to cover," Harvey writes. "Instead, I encourage you to identify the topics you want to engage with according to your gut instinct—according to what sparks emotion in you, be it judgment, fear, curiosity, wonder. I want you to create your own grand adventure with this book."

About Janet M. Harvey

Janet M. Harvey (janetmharvey.com), author of From Tension to Transformation: A Leader's Guide to Generative Change, is the CEO of inviteCHANGE, a coaching and human development organization. Harvey has trained and coached leaders at Fortune 500 companies across six continents for nearly 30 years. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from San Francisco State University, as well as a Master of Arts degree in Organizational Development and Human Resource Management from the University of San Francisco. She is also an International Coaching Federation, ICF, credentialed Master Certified Coach, with 12,000-plus hours of experience, primarily in organizational and executive leadership engagements. Harvey has served as a board director for the ICF Thought Leadership Institute, on the ICF Global Enterprise Board, as the ICF Global President in 2012, and as the Chair for the ICF Foundation Board from 2010 to 2015.

About Advantage Media Group

Advantage Media (www.advantagemedia.com) offers independent publishing programs and Authority Media™ services purpose-built for transformational business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry experts who seek to inspire a new generation, ignite social change, and grow their reputation as thought leaders. The company has published more than 2,000 Authors who reside in 12 countries and have translated their books into more than 20 languages.

