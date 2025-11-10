New Book From the World's Leading Animal Communicator Makes an Ancient Healing Tradition Accessible for All Modern Pet Parents

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern pet parents are increasingly turning to technology to better care for companion animals, with 96% saying it's an essential part of pet care. But a 30-year veteran of animal communication has a much older, much more holistic and organic solution: chakra healing. In her new book, Animal Chakra Healing, Joan Ranquet explores how pet parents can tap into the body's energy centers to improve animal health and well-being.

Joan Ranquet, a renowned animal communicator, author, and TEDx speaker, has over 30 years of experience helping animals and their humans. Founder of Communication with All Life University, she runs training courses in animal communication and energy healing, sharing her expertise worldwide through books, courses, workshops, and speaking engagements. "the animals chakras can reveal what is at the core of our animal companion's desires, the root of their challenges, and the best ways to address these challenges."

In Eastern traditions, chakras are energy centers in the body that influence physical, emotional, and spiritual balance. Each chakra is associated with specific functions, nerves, and emotions. Ranquet explains that "the chakras can reveal what is at the core of our animal companion's desires, the root of their challenges, and the best ways to address these challenges."

Her new book helps pet parents and pet professionals understand how trauma and negative experiences get stored in the body and influence a pet's behavior. Readers will discover how to balance and harmonize a pet's chakras through real-life case studies, chakra charts, and easy-to-follow checklists. The book offers insights for every animal lover, from new pet parents to experienced animal rescuers.

Discover an Ancient Secret for Pet Health and Well-Being!

Learn about animal chakras and how to heal pets from within from renowned animal communicator Joan Ranquet!

"Animal Chakra Healing has helped me enormously to understand what each chakra really is, what it does, how it affects humans and animals, and how it plays out in the world at large," says Ellie Laks, author and founder of The Gentle Barn animal sanctuary. "It has helped me to truly understand my own rescued animals at The Gentle Barn, how their past traumas manifest in their bodies, and how to heal the related chakras."

Animal Chakra Healing hits shelves November 18. Pre-order before that and receive 5 amazing bonus gifts, including 4 exclusive classes with Joan and a digital preview of Chapter One. Visit Joan Ranquet's website to learn more and pre-order the book.

About Joan Ranquet

