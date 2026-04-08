New Book "Get Found, Get Booked" Reveals a Smarter, Ethical Approach to Marketing for Med Spas and Wellness Practices

Marketing expert and founder of Salt Marketing, Jennifer Orechwa introduces a proven system to help practitioners attract ideal clients, build trust, and grow without burnout.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing doesn't have to feel overwhelming, inconsistent, or ineffective. In her newly released book, Get Found, Get Booked, marketing strategist Jennifer Orechwa delivers a clear, ethical, and system-driven approach to help med spa owners and wellness practitioners grow their businesses with confidence.

Jennifer Orechwa, Author, "Get Found Get Booked" "Get Found Get Booked" A No-Nonsense Marketing Playbook for Wellness Practices and Med Spas

Designed specifically for high-trust industries like healthcare and wellness, Get Found, Get Booked addresses a common challenge: practitioners are highly skilled at what they do, but lack a cohesive marketing system to consistently attract and convert ideal clients.

Rather than relying on disconnected tactics, trends, or high-pressure sales strategies, Orechwa introduces a practical framework that helps businesses build trust, educate their audience, and guide prospects toward confident decisions. The book emphasizes that effective marketing in wellness isn't about selling—it's about serving the people who need you most.

"Most practitioners don't need more marketing tactics—they need a system," says Orechwa. "When your marketing aligns with your mission and values, it becomes more natural, more effective, and far more sustainable."

Inside the book, readers will learn how to:

Attract the right clients with clear, compelling messaging

Convert interest into bookings through trust-based communication

Build long-term loyalty and referrals

Implement simple automation to reduce workload

Measure what matters to scale with confidence

Get Found, Get Booked is now available on Amazon in both Kindle and paperback formats. Readers can also download the first chapter for free at https://getfoundgetbooked.com.

About Jennifer Orechwa

Jennifer Orechwa is the founder and CEO of Salt Marketing, a StoryBrand Certified Guide, and a Thryv Certified Partner. She specializes in helping established med spas & wellness practitioners grow through clear messaging, strategic systems, and sustainable marketing. Learn more at https://jenniferorechwa.com.

About Salt Marketing

Salt Marketing is a growth-focused marketing agency dedicated to helping med spas and wellness practices attract more clients, streamline operations, and scale with confidence. Through its proprietary frameworks and hands-on support, Salt Marketing empowers practitioners to build marketing systems that deliver consistent, long-term results. Learn more at https://saltmarketing.co .

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SOURCE Salt Marketing