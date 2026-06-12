New Book Gives Physicians a Framework for Leading in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) announces the publication of Practicing in the Age of AI: Essays on Medicine, Meaning, and Machines by Arthur Lazarus, MD, MBA, CPE, DFAAPL. A compelling and timely collection of 36 essays, the book examines how artificial intelligence is transforming clinical practice, professional identity, and the culture of medicine — and what physicians must do to ensure that transformation serves patients rather than diminishes care.

American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) Arthur Lazarus, MD, MBA, CPE, DFAAPL

Lazarus, a physician leader and prolific contributor to healthcare publishing, addresses that gap directly. Written from inside the profession, the book does not offer a technology manual or vendor guide. Instead, it offers something more durable: a framework for clinical and ethical judgment in a machine-assisted world.

A Physician's Book About Medicine Under Technological Pressure

Practicing in the Age of AI unfolds across four thematic sections. The book opens by examining how AI is reshaping medical writing, clinical language, and the documentation process — including the growing phenomenon of AI scribes and the consequences when the patient's story is absorbed into algorithmic templates. It then moves into clinical workflow, exploring what it means for physicians to adopt AI tools, where guardrails are missing, and how AI is beginning to influence hiring, medical education, and even residency selection.

The collection's third section addresses the human stakes of AI in medicine — where trust, empathy, accountability, and clinical error intersect with algorithmic decision-making. Lazarus examines chatbots that are not therapists, deepfakes that impersonate physicians, AI hallucinations in documentation, and the FDA's regulatory challenge in keeping pace with AI development.

The book closes with a systems-level look at health policy, structural challenges, and the future direction of a profession increasingly shaped by intelligent machines.

Physicians as Stewards, Not Spectators

A central concern throughout the book is what Lazarus calls the repositioning of physicians: from generators of medical knowledge to editors and validators of machine-generated content.

As AI increasingly produces first drafts of clinical notes, research summaries, and patient communications, the physician's role evolves — but accountability does not transfer. The physician remains responsible for accuracy, meaning, and the safety of every output, whether or not a machine produced it.

"AI may assist, suggest, summarize, and draft, but it cannot assume accountability for patient care," Dr. Lazarus writes. "If the age of AI demands anything of medicine, it is clarity about what cannot be delegated."

Rather than feeding either AI enthusiasm or AI anxiety, the book equips physician readers to ask better questions: Where are the guardrails? Who is accountable when AI errs? What clinical activities should never be delegated to a machine? And what does it mean to practice medicine with both the benefit of intelligent tools and an uncompromised sense of professional responsibility?

The book is also accessible to practicing clinicians, residents, medical educators, researchers, and thoughtful non-physician healthcare professionals who want to understand AI's implications for the culture and workflow of medicine.

About the Author

Arthur Lazarus, MD, MBA, CPE, DFAAPL, is a physician leader, writer, and editor with extensive experience in psychiatry, healthcare administration, and medical publishing. He is a distinguished life fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and a distinguished fellow of the American Association for Physician Leadership. Lazarus has contributed widely to peer-reviewed journals, trade publications, and books on physician leadership, clinical practice, and healthcare policy. He brings to this work both the clinical perspective of a practicing physician and the analytical lens of a physician executive who has witnessed AI's arrival at the front lines of care.

About the American Association for Physician Leadership

The core philosophy of the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is that leadership is learned. AAPL is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has empowered more than 300,000 physicians across 35 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

Contact:

Elliot Jones

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SOURCE American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL)