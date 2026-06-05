New Book Exposes How Third Parties Have Hijacked American Healthcare -- and Offers a Revolutionary Path Forward

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is proud to announce the release of a new book, The Healthcare Heist: How Physicians and Patients Can Unite to Transform Healthcare. Hospice physician, award-winning podcaster, and author Jordan Grumet, MD, argues healthcare insurance coverage stories aren't isolated tragedies — they are symptoms of a healthcare system deliberately designed to profit third parties while pitting doctors against patients. From insurance companies that deny life-saving treatments to pharmaceutical giants charging $3,000 for medications costing pennies to manufacture, from venture capitalists buying medical practices to government regulations forcing physicians to prioritize screens over patients, the system has been hijacked by entities that provide no care yet extract maximum wealth.

American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL)

"Whether we accept it or not, doctors and patients are both pawns," writes Dr. Grumet, whose own medical career was upended by a frivolous malpractice lawsuit. "We've been weaponized against each other while third parties tiptoe into the bank vault and empty our safety deposit boxes."

Drawing on decades of frontline medical experience and his unique expertise at the intersection of healthcare and finance, Grumet exposes how the "intimacy gap" between doctors and patients serves corporate interests. Through compelling real-world narratives — a young patient whose life-saving medication is repeatedly delayed by mysterious prior authorizations despite generous insurance, a grieving widower unable to access mental healthcare because psychiatrists can no longer afford to accept Medicare — The Healthcare Heist reveals the human cost of treating health as a revenue stream.

But this isn't merely a chronicle of healthcare's dysfunction. Grumet offers a revolutionary solution: shared storytelling as the bridge to unity and transformation. When physicians share their experiences of trauma, burnout, and moral injury, and when patients understand the systemic forces working against their caregivers, a powerful alliance emerges — one capable of demanding genuine reform.

"I began a blog called 'In My Humble Opinion' in which I candidly depicted life on the other side of the stethoscope," explains Dr. Grumet. "The response was almost always the same: 'I had no idea my doctor felt such things.' They didn't know — because no one had shared these stories with them. It's time we built bridges instead of walls."

The Healthcare Heist systematically dismantles the myths that sustain healthcare exploitation. Grumet demonstrates how drug manufacturers earn $18.6 billion in global revenues for new drugs — ten times more than development costs — while claiming research expenses justify astronomical prices. He reveals how electronic medical records companies have enriched themselves with billions while medical outcomes remain unchanged. He exposes how the malpractice system protects attorneys more than patients, and how private equity's takeover of healthcare prioritizes short-term profits over patient outcomes.

Most importantly, Grumet identifies the only stakeholders who truly matter: healthcare providers (doctors, nurses, therapists, social workers, and chaplains who deliver care) and patients (those currently in need of care). Everyone else — hospital administrators, insurance executives, pharmaceutical representatives, malpractice attorneys — are extraneous parties profiting from a system they don't serve.

"The revolution starts with understanding," Dr. Grumet writes. "It continues with storytelling. It succeeds when we unite."

Jordan Grumet, MD, is a practicing hospice physician and the creator of the award-winning Earn & Invest podcast, which won the 2019 Plutus Award for Best New Personal Finance Podcast. He is the author of Taking Stock: A Hospice Doctor's Advice on Financial Independence, Building Wealth, and Living a Regret-Free Life and The Purpose Code. His writing on healthcare, finance, and purposeful living has built a passionate following across multiple platforms.

About the American Association for Physician Leadership

The core philosophy of the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is that leadership is learned. AAPL is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has empowered more than 300,000 physicians across 35 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

Contact:

Elliot Jones

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SOURCE American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL)