New Book "Guarding Our Guardians" Issues National Mandate to Fix Broken Veteran Transition System

Dr. Chrisanne Gordon urges the nation through a call-to-action to end the "Deployment-to-Employment" crisis and move America from symbolic gratitude to measurable action for our "Guardians"

DUBLIN, Ohio and SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Chrisanne Gordon, author, producer and founder of the Resurrecting Lives Foundation, will release her fourth book, "Guarding Our Guardians: Guaranteeing America's Veterans a Future from Deployment to Employment," on May 12, 2026. The book shines a light on the difficult journey many veterans face as they navigate fragmented systems upon returning from service.

Guarding Our Guardians: Guaranteeing America’s Veterans a Future from Deployment to Employment

Through a powerful call to action, Dr. Gordon and her team of experts urge the nation to move beyond gratitude alone and toward a unified, coordinated strategy that delivers meaningful support — ensuring America's Guardians have a clear, consistent path from military service to civilian life. To amplify the book's message, public events surrounding the release will bring Dr. Gordon's findings directly to key decision-makers, creating a platform for accountability, dialogue and reform.

Written in collaboration with Ezra Byer and Advantage Books, formerly FORBES, "Guarding Our Guardians" reveals a national crisis: the current transition from the battlefront to hometown is fragmented, isolating and failing veterans at a crucial moment. Despite their sacrifices, these returning warriors are forced to self-navigate healthcare, education and employment simultaneously, resulting in delayed access to the care, community integration and future they've earned.

For the 450,000 veterans affected by Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs), this issue is critical. The cost of an untreated TBI is swift, with our Guardians paying the price through a downward spiral of substance abuse, unemployment, homelessness and suicide. As a survivor of a TBI and board-certified physician specializing in coordinating medical care for TBIs, Dr. Gordon brings a rare dual perspective to the issue in her book.

"America's veterans are not just former service members - they are Guardians of our freedoms, our communities, and our way of life," said Dr. Gordon. "While ninety-nine percent of the resources they need already exist, they are difficult to navigate and not designed with veterans in mind."

Through powerful stories, expert insights and practical solutions, Resurrecting Lives Foundation's expert team reveals what must change to fix the broken system: healthcare, educators, employers, policymakers and community members must unite to create a centralized pathway for veterans that begins before discharge to provide the care and resources they deserve.

"We do not need to build new systems. We must align the existing ones to keep our promise of life, liberty and happiness to those who volunteered their lives for ours," said Dr. Gordon. "I'm calling on the nation to be an active participant in the future of our veterans. After 250 years as a country, it is time we move beyond 'thank you for your service' to 'here is how we support you—daily, weekly, and for life.'"

In conjunction with the book launch, the Resurrecting Lives Foundation will bring together veterans, military families, nonprofit leaders, healthcare advocates, business leaders and members of the media in communities across the nation this year as a call to action for this reform to be put into place.

"Guarding Our Guardians" is currently available for pre-order on Amazon. To learn more about Dr. Gordon and the Resurrecting Lives Foundation's mission to guarantee America's veterans a future—not just honor their past, visit www.resurrectinglives.org .

About the Author

Dr. Chrisanne Gordon is a board-certified physician and a leading national advocate for veterans living with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). As an accomplished author and filmmaker, Dr. Gordon leverages media to give a voice to the "invisible wounds" of war, bridging the gap between clinical expertise and creative advocacy.

In 2008, she began serving at a Veterans Affairs (VA) hospital, Chalmers P. Wylie VA Outpatient Clinic, conducting brain injury assessment for veterans coming back from Afghanistan and Iraq. This work inspired her 2013 documentary Operation Resurrection, narrated by Benjamin Patton.

Her early work was instrumental in bridging the gap between military medicine and legislative action, beginning with a 2012 presentation to the Army Medical Corps at Ft. Sam Houston and the subsequent introduction of landmark TBI legislation on Capitol Hill in 2013. Following this work, she co-produced the award-winning short film Brainstorms, which premiered at the 2022 Soho International Film Festival and won Best Narrative Short and Best Actor at the 2023 GI Film Festival.

Today, Dr. Gordon serves as founder and executive director of the Resurrecting Lives Foundation, a national 501c3 non-profit focused on raising awareness of the consequences of untreated brain injuries while advocating for services preventing suicides among veterans. By facilitating community-based access to healthcare, education and employment, the Resurrecting Lives Foundation ensures those who served receive the support they earned.

Dr. Gordon furthered her national veteran suicide prevention initiatives with the 2025 Gold ADDY-winning PSA, "We Need You Now Too." A champion for policy and research, she remains a leading voice in the national movement for veteran advocacy and recovery.

SOURCE Resurrecting Lives Foundation