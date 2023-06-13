New Book Hard Asks Made Easy Helps Anyone to Ask with Confidence with Resounding Success

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Author, speaker, and consultant Laura Fredricks, JD shares her insider knowledge on how to confidently and comfortably ask for anything from a promotion with increased pay to the love of your life in her new book, Hard Asks Made Easy: How to Get Exactly What You Want.

The book is scheduled for release June 13, and is available on Amazon and through other major retailers. Hard Asks Made Easy, which was the No. 1 new release in the Business Negotiating category on Amazon, is published by Advantage Media ( www.advantagemedia.com ).

Hard Asks Made Easy

Fredricks, the author of six previous books on The Ask, knows the psychology of asking. She draws upon her 30-plus years of experience in the two professions known best to make the ask––law and philanthropy––to reveal her structured approach for making every ask two sentences and one question.

In Hard Asks Made Easy, Fredricks explains what people can do to overcome personal doubts and awkwardness to ask with self-assurance for the things they want––better relationships, trust, health, spirituality, and money. She also discusses her "Five Laws of Asking" that give organization, structure, and focus to any ask with resounding success. Fredricks also weaves in examples from her own life, and from the lives of others, such as Jane Goodall, whose childhood questions about animals led to a career as a scientist.

Hard Asks Made Easy is already drawing praise. Maura Regan, president of Licensing International, says: "Laura empowers you to understand the superpowers you already have and how to take advantage of those strengths."

Armin M. Tehrany, MD, founder of Manhattan Orthopedic Care and Precision Cut Productions, says: "Laura empowers us all to overcome our fears before those hard conversations that we need to so often have in life. I hope all my patients read Hard Asks Made Easy because the more questions they ask me, the better I can serve them."

About Laura Fredricks, JD

The Ask Expert, Laura Fredricks, JD ( www.ExpertonTheAsk.com ), trains and coaches individuals, businesses, and nonprofits on How to ASK. She comes from successful careers in industries known for making the toughest and biggest asks—law and philanthropy. Laura's "5 Laws on Asking" and her prior six books have helped hundreds of global executives, industry trailblazers, marketing and communication leaders, boards, fundraisers, entrepreneurs, teenagers, artists, philanthropists, and everyday people get their best professional and personal life possible, just by asking. She is the recipient of the Ralph E. Chamberlain Award for extraordinary leadership in the field of fundraising and lifetime of service to the profession, and the New York Nonprofit Network's 50 Over 50 Award for excellence in media and philanthropy.

