New Book "HEAL" Introduces a Doctor-Designed Nutrition Blueprint to Help Patients Recover Faster from Surgery and Injury

Dr. Kami Parsa announces the release of HEAL, a science-based nutrition blueprint designed to help patients recover faster and more confidently from surgery and injury. The 376-page book includes 100+ healing recipes, practical checklists, and physician-developed guidance that removes the guesswork from every stage of the healing process.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of patients undergo surgical procedures or suffer injuries each year, yet most are given little to no guidance on what to eat to support optimal healing. Today, renowned oculoplastic surgeon Dr. Kami Parsa announces the release of HEAL: Your Recovery Blueprint with 100+ Healing Recipes for Injury & Surgery, a groundbreaking nutritional guide that provides patients with a clear, science-based plan for faster, stronger recovery.

HEAL: Your Recovery Blueprint with 100+ Healing Recipes for Injury and Surgery,

Despite major advances in surgical techniques, recovery outcomes often vary widely. Dr. Parsa, who has spent more than two decades caring for surgical patients in Beverly Hills, discovered firsthand how transformative targeted nutrition can be after personally recovering from major heart surgery. That experience, combined with extensive clinical research, inspired him to create HEAL—an accessible, actionable roadmap for anyone preparing for surgery, overcoming an injury, or supporting a loved one through recovery.

"Patients always ask what they should eat before and after surgery or when they're recovering from an injury—and they never get a real answer," said Dr. Parsa. "HEAL finally gives patients a clear, practical nutrition guide that removes guesswork and empowers them with tools that can truly improve healing."

A Comprehensive, Evidence-Based Approach to Recovery

In HEAL, Dr. Parsa explains how specific nutrients and foods directly influence healing physiology—from inflammation and tissue repair to collagen formation and immune resilience. The book outlines how nutrition can:

Reduce inflammation

Support wound and tissue healing

Enhance collagen repair

Strengthen immune function

Restore energy and vitality after surgery or injury

The 376-page guide includes 100+ healing recipes, daily and weekly meal plans, grocery lists, recovery timelines, and pre- and post-surgery checklists. These tools ensure that patients and caregivers can follow a straightforward path—without having to interpret complicated medical or nutritional science.

HEAL also bridges the gap between traditional medicine and integrative wellness, offering a holistic framework that blends nutrition, lifestyle, regenerative medicine, and practical recovery strategies. It is designed for patients at every stage: preparing for surgery, navigating the critical first 1–4 weeks after a procedure, or managing long-term healing from sports injuries, accidents, or musculoskeletal conditions.

A Book for Patients, Caregivers, Athletes, and Healthcare Professionals

HEAL is not only a resource for patients, it is also designed for families, caregivers, athletes, physical therapists, trainers, and healthcare professionals who play a role in recovery. Whether supporting someone through post-operative healing, managing a sports injury, or guiding rehabilitation, HEAL offers clear, actionable tools that make recovery more effective and less overwhelming.

What sets HEAL apart from other recovery or wellness books is its clinical foundation. Dr. Parsa's guidance is built on peer-reviewed research, real-world patient outcomes, and the nutritional protocols that supported his own healing journey. The result is a practical, compassionate, and medically informed resource that addresses one of the most overlooked and most influential factors in recovery: targeted, evidence-based nutrition.

Book Details

HEAL: Your Recovery Blueprint with 100+ Healing Recipes for Injury & Surgery

Author: Dr. Kami Parsa

ISBN: 9798993241203

Format: Hardcover & eBook

Length: 376 pages

Price: $39.99 USD

Publication Date: December 9, 2025

Available at Amazon, and major online retailers.

About Dr. Kami Parsa

Dr. Kami Parsa is a globally recognized oculoplastic surgeon and Clinical Professor at the University of Southern California (USC). With more than 20 years of surgical expertise in Beverly Hills, he is known for advancing patient-centered recovery protocols and integrating modern regenerative medicine into surgical care. His personal recovery from major heart surgery deepened his commitment to improving outcomes for patients healing from surgery or injury. Today, he advocates for an integrative, science-driven approach that empowers patients with clear, practical tools for recovery. HEAL reflects that mission.

