New Book Helps Business Owners Accelerate CMMC Compliance

TAFTVILLE, Conn., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuart Bryan, President and founder of I-M Technology, LLC an IT services company serving small business owners in Southern New England, has recently released a new book ensuring your business has key practices in place to bin on, win and take part in lucrative government contracts. The book, The Compliance Formula, describes how to stay compliant when working with the government.

Cover of the Book

"Cyberhackers are costing the DoD and its contractors billions each year," says Stuart Bryan, chief executive officer for I-M Technology, LLC. "Any company that works with them must become CMMC compliant in order to stand out from competitors and avoid hefty fines."

This book is going to reveal to you exactly how to make sure your business is fully compliant with CMMC standards, and if it isn't…

You'll also learn the six-step process to successfully weave CMMC compliance into your workplace culture. For more information about The Compliance Formula…Successful Strategies Of CMMC Compliant Companies, or to purchase copies of the book, please visit www.i-mtechnology.com/book or contact I-M Technology, LLC at 866-932-4757

About the Author

Stuart Bryan has served the Southern New England area for over 20 years, specializing in manufacturers, defense contractors, health care, and non-profit sectors with all of their IT support needs. Stuart and his team have a holistic view of technology in the modern office and endeavors to take the headache out of IT. Approaching problems from a business perspective, they find ways to leverage technology to make their clients' staff more productive and connected.

Stuart Bryan

I-M Technology, LLC

866-932-4757

[email protected]

SOURCE I-M Technology, LLC