FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Even if families have the means to pay for caregiving it can be difficult to find reputable compassionate help who will not rip them off or betray their trust. "Caregiving fraud is rampant," says Jacklyn (Jacci) Ryan, a senior care advocate, consultant, speaker and author who points out that more than $37 billion is stolen each year through the financial exploitation of seniors, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Jacklyn Ryan New Book Helps Families Avoid Rampant Caregiver Fraud

Her new book, CareGivers ScareTakers: Exposing Fraud in Senior Care (Five Vines Press), is designed to help families hire reputable caregivers and avoid the fraudsters. Ryan calls the latter "ScareTakers" and was shaken to the core when she overheard her dad's caregiver exclaiming, "Nobody can take care of you like I can, and you don't need anybody but me!" She had taken thousands of dollars from her dad.

The experiences of living through years of dealing with an unscrupulous caregiver that was hired by an agency and later dealing with a different agency and its unscrupulous caregivers for her mom led her to become a senior care advocate to research and write her book.

In the book's introduction, she says, "I wrote this book to share my and other adult children's personal challenges and horrific situations. This book can serve as a gateway to communication between you and your family. I want you to avoid or overcome the difficulties that I and others have experienced."

In an interview, she can talk about:

What you need to know and the questions to ask the agency and caregiver

The clues that a caregiver may be a scammer

What happened when her father fell in love with his caregiver

Why families need to have a care plan in place before a crisis hits

Ways to ensure a living wage for caregivers that benefits everyone

Her role in strengthening laws in her state to provide better protection for vulnerable family members

A virtual book launch will be held March 9 at 3 p.m. Central at which time the eBook will be discounted. For information on joining, email [email protected].

Praise for Jacklyn Ryan

"Jacklyn's experience is definitely eye-opening and beneficial for seniors. I believe it will empower others to not be ashamed to come forward if they make a mistake and also prevent others from being victimized." — Lt. Michael Lisenbee, Pea Ridge Police Dept.

"This book is about the various parent care traps depicted through actual stories and information on how to avoid these traps. You need to understand the caregiver landscape in your state in order to navigate your family to a safe space. You need this book." — Linda Mac Dougall, M.A., HHP, CMT, author of The SPIRIT Method of Massage for Seniors: Raising the Bar

About the Author

Jacklyn Ryan is a senior care advocate and USA Today and Wall Street Journal best-selling author featured in Success Mindsets: How Top Entrepreneurs Succeed in Business and Life (Leaders Press). She appeared on her local ABC-TV affiliate.

Contact: Jacklyn Ryan, (479) 841-1900; [email protected]; www.caregiverscaretakers.com

