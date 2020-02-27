New Book Helps Future Authors to Get Off the Couch and Write Their Book Now
Aspiring and Seasoned Writers Will Learn to Think Like a Bestseller
Feb 27, 2020, 08:31 ET
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenphony Press is pleased to announce the release in softcover and ebook format of Ken Wachsberger's You've Got the Time: How to Write and Publish That Book in You. This step-by-step guide to successful book writing and publishing takes aspiring and seasoned writers from buying your basic supplies to negotiating your final contract or uploading your final files yourself, and beyond.
Along the way, you will learn how to
- Prepare your writing "space"
- Find time in your busy lifestyle
- Label and organize your digital files so you can find them
- Freewrite your way to a table of contents
- Prepare for and hold expert interviews
- Make your prose shine like a diamond
- Get honest feedback from family members and friends
- Choose your electronic platforms
- Think like a bestseller
- Understand and negotiate your own book contract
- Nab testimonial quotes and forewords from legends in your field
and more.
"Ken Wachsberger is an amazing editor…. I was thoroughly pleased with his work. I'll be sending many of my book coaching clients to Ken!"-- Cathy Fyock, CSP, book coach, speaker co-author, The Speaker Author: Sell More Books and Book More Speeches
"If any of you are writing a book, go out and get yourself a Ken right away! He held my hand through the doubts and fears, pulled me out of the stuck places, and turned me into a writing ninja."– Kristi Lynn Davis, motivational speaker, transformation coach, author, Long Legs and Tall Tales: A Showgirl's Wacky, Sexy Journey to the Playboy Mansion and the Radio City Rockettes
Ken Wachsberger is an internationally known, award-winning author/editor, book coach, and storyteller. He is a long-time active member of the National Writers Union and National Speakers Association, and a renowned NWU book contract adviser for over thirty years.
Azenphony Press has published and promoted a diverse catalog of books since its founding in 1987 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Subject areas include the Vietnam era underground press, censorship, the Holocaust and Jewish resistance, the I-Search paper (a first-of-its-kind textbook), writing for self-discovery, how to keep sane as a breast cancer support person, and puns.
