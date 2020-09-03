New Book Helps Parents Empower Their Kids to Approach Sexuality Responsibly

FRESNO, Calif., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Michael Gene) – After listening to the TED Radio Hour segment, " Peggy Orenstein: How Should We Talk To Our Kids About Sex? ", and learning how kids benefit from talking with their parents about sex, Michael Gene was inspired to speak to his own daughter and to write a book to help other parents with this difficult task. After over a year of research, he self-published Big Little Talks, an easy-to-digest book of fewer than 50 pages that covers important topics such as our bodies, pleasure, consent, safety, and relationships.

The book is written like a script that parents can use to get the "the talk" started; it can also be read by the child and discussed afterward. His goal was to make it as easy as possible for parents of 4 to 17-year-olds to convey important information kids need to make good decisions. Included in the book is a pre-sex checklist, three must-knows before having sex, and the secret to great sexual experiences.

Knowing that many young people engage in sexual behavior before their brains have developed fully and they understand all of the risks, Gene knows how important it is for them to have accurate information to help navigate the complexities of becoming sexually active. Moreover, having been guilty of sexual misconduct when he was a teen, Gene understands the regret of these mistakes firsthand. He hopes that this book allows others to avoid becoming a victim or a perpetrator and enjoy the healthy relationships they deserve.

The audio of the book can be listened to for free on YouTube and the book is available for purchase in paperback, Kindle, and audiobook formats at biglittletalks.com .

