New Book Helps Prepare Young Children to Roll Up Their Sleeves for the COVID-19 Vaccine

CLEVELAND, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is a well-known fact, most kids dislike getting shots. With all of the interest and attention on the anticipated COVID-19 vaccines for children, fears of getting a shot are sure to be mounting.

Sammy the Shot, the delightful new children's book by Joan Morgenstern, Parent Coach and Educator at Senders Pediatrics in Cleveland, OH, may be just the solution to allay a child's worry and help ensure children are well prepared when it's their turn to receive the vaccine.

Sammy The Shot book cover Sammy The Shot inside page

Sammy the Shot features a bold syringe who confidently reassures children that:

"I have a big job that's important to do.

I help kids stay healthy, and that includes you.

My special syringe that I get to inject

Has only one mission, which is to protect…

Then very quickly with just a small prick,

I'll give you your shot and I'll be super quick!"

Primarily geared to children ages 2-6 years, Sammy the Shot makes use of fun illustrations and rhyming language to engage and educate young children.

"I was inspired to write the book when I observed how difficult it was for parents to prepare children for getting vaccines of any type," said Joan Morgenstern. "Helping parents ease their children's concerns about shots in a fun and positive manner was important to me."

"While the new vaccines offer so much promise and it's all of our hopes that COVID-19 will soon be behind us, we still have to focus on getting our children vaccinated" said Shelly Senders, MD, founder and CEO of Senders Pediatrics located in Cleveland, OH. "I believe Sammy the Shot will go a long way towards reducing the fears and tears so commonly associated with getting shots of all types."

Joan Morgenstern is an educator with more than thirty years of experience, in both the classroom and as an Early Childhood director. She has MA in Education from Bank Street College of Education in NYC and is a certified Parent Coach. Joan is also the author of three other children's books, Way To Go Elbow!, Embrace Your Own Space and Task of the Mask.

Joan's books are available for purchase on Amazon for $7.99 or Kindle download for $2.99 at https://amzn.to/3fy176K. For more information visit https://sendersparenteducation.com/our-resources/books.

Contact:

Debra Posner

216-230-2160

440 476-0334 cell

[email protected]

SOURCE Senders Pediatrics