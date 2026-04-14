New Book Helps Small Business Owners Turn AI Into a Practical Business Tool

The Small Business AI Playbook by Paris Petrou offers small business owners and entrepreneurs a clearer, more practical way to use AI in everyday work

MONTREAL, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence is everywhere, but for many small business owners, entrepreneurs, and solo professionals, the real problem is not lack of interest. It is confusion.

The Small Business AI Playbook by Paris Petrou, available on Amazon Paris Petrou, author of The Small Business AI Playbook

With so much hype, jargon, and conflicting advice surrounding AI, many business owners still do not know how to apply it in a practical way that saves time, improves communication, and supports the day-to-day realities of running a business. Many are experimenting with tools without a clear strategy, while others hesitate to begin at all because the subject feels overwhelming or overly technical.

That is the problem addressed in The Small Business AI Playbook, a new book by communications professional and author Paris Petrou.

Written for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals, the book presents AI as a practical business tool rather than a technical mystery. Its focus is on helping readers communicate more clearly, organize ideas more effectively, save time on repetitive work, and use AI with greater structure and confidence.

"Small business owners and entrepreneurs do not need more AI hype. They need a practical way to understand what is useful, what is not, and how to apply AI in real day-to-day work," said Petrou.

Instead of offering vague predictions or overcomplicated theory, The Small Business AI Playbook is built around practical use. It is designed to help readers think more clearly about where AI can help, how to use it more effectively, and how to avoid wasting time on tools or advice that do not serve their business needs. The book is especially relevant for business owners looking to improve writing, content planning, customer communication, idea development, and routine workflow efficiency.

Petrou brings to the subject more than 30 years of experience in media, communications, public relations, marketing, and content strategy. His approach is grounded in real-world communication challenges rather than hype-driven trends. That background gives the book a practical tone aimed at business people who want clarity and usefulness, not theory for theory's sake.

As AI becomes a growing part of how businesses write, market, organize, and communicate, The Small Business AI Playbook offers a timely resource for business owners who want a more practical starting point.

The book is available on Amazon.

For more information, media interviews, podcast bookings, speaking engagements, seminar opportunities, or review requests, contact:

Media Contact:

Paris Petrou

Morstar Media

[email protected]

(514) 929-0375

morstarmedia.com

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GSLRG2D4

About Paris Petrou

Paris Petrou is a veteran media and communications professional with more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting, public relations, marketing, and content strategy. Through Morstar Media, he develops practical communication tools and AI-based resources designed to help businesses work more clearly, more efficiently, and with greater confidence.

SOURCE Paris Petrou