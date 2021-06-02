New Book Helps Social Enterprises Harness the Power of Selling to Help the Poorest in the World
Could there be a better way to sell for social enterprises? Can profit and mission be aligned? New business book will come as a real eye-opener.
Jun 02, 2021, 08:32 ET
SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Selling is not only vital to the success of social enterprises operating across emerging markets, but when aligned with their mission-driven values it can be a powerful force for good, seasoned sales experts Dr. Roy W. Whitten and Scott A. Roy explain in their new book, Sell Well, Do Good: DQ Selling for Social Enterprises.
Sell Well, Do Good applies the authors' human-centric selling framework DQ Sales® to social enterprises in their work to do good for the poor in the society. Ditching the old way of selling – pitching, persuading and pressuring – the authors redefine selling in a way that aligns with the mission-driven values and nature of social enterprises.
Co-author Scott A. Roy explains, "To our knowledge, this is the first book written for social entrepreneurs about selling. It is a unique handbook about how to sell life-changing goods and services in an ethical yet highly effective manner in the emerging markets, ultimately helping millions of people to get out of poverty. "
Co-author Dr. Roy W. Whitten adds, "More than any other type of business, social enterprises must incorporate how to sell honestly and on firm principles, while navigating the challenges experienced along the 'last mile of distribution' that exist in a development context. "
Featuring 20 interviews with social entrepreneurs and funders, the authors put their readers into the training room to teach them to sell in this new way, which requires breaking through hardened habits, worn routines and fixed mindsets.
Scott A. Roy previously built and ran large direct-sales organizations and co-founded an insurance company in the United States that has grown to over $2B in assets. Dr. W. Roy Whitten is an expert in attitude and its role in human performance and sales management. He earned a PhD for his work in transformative learning and change.
Over the past decades they have served leading international aid agencies, foundations and hundreds of social enterprises, thus improving the lives of tens of millions of the world's poor - people who live at the economic "base of the pyramid."
Liz Ellis, CEO of International Development Enterprises (iDE), comments: "This book is a generous gift to social entrepreneurs working across the globe. Armed with the right attitude and the collective wisdom in this book, you can't help but succeed."
Fred Swaniker, founder of the African Leadership Group, says: "This is a must-have handbook for every social entrepreneur looking to make a profitable and sustainable impact!"
About Whitten & Roy Partnership
Whitten & Roy Partnership is an international sales consultancy that helps leading businesses and organizations transform their sales results. Founded in 2009 by Dr. W. Roy Whitten and Scott A. Roy, Whitten & Roy Partnership today comprises a consultant network operating in 40 countries.
Published in September 2020, Decision Intelligence Selling, the first book by Dr. Roy Whitten and Scott Roy became an international bestseller on Amazon. The companion title Sell Well, Do Good applies their selling framework to social enterprises in their work to do good for society.
