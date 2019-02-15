New Book Helps Those Applying To -- Or Entering -- Law School - With Insights & Strategies To Succeed

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you are thinking of becoming a lawyer, do you know anything about applying to law schools? Perhaps you are confronting your first year of law school? Do you feel overwhelmed?

There's now a resource to find help, the kind many lawyers and law school students wish they had received.

A new book by best-selling and award-winning author, Teresa Power, J.D., The ABC's of Law School: Diary of a First Year Student (May 2019, Trade Paperback, 360 pages, $15.99, ISBN: 978-0-1070-8-0) offers exclusive access into the inner working of law school – as told by an actual former student.

Power shares all of the inside tips and tricks you need to survive and thrive, direct from someone who has been there, done that, and succeeded.

Her book breaks down the ABC's of law school as follows :

How to feel calm, confident, and ready to apply to law school.

Ways to study effectively and not let it all overwhelm you.

Behind-the-scenes advice on how to meet the challenges of law school.

Resources and invaluable class outlines to prepare for school.

Text and illustrations on how to use yoga for stress reduction.

"This book can be a secret weapon for those seeking to get an edge over classmates – and to getting the most out of one's law school experience," says Power.

Power is available to discuss:

Why law school applications are on the rise, how to navigate the process, and why a career in law is still appealing.

Mistakes most first-year law students make – and how to avoid pitfalls that end up costing you time, money, and anxiety.

How students can master a sound strategy to participate in classes and prepare for examinations.

Why getting a law degree is invaluable even when you don't practice law.

Power, who has been featured for her earlier books by Good Morning America, USA Today, and Reader's Digest, says her goal in writing this book is to give others a realistic and better understanding of a typical first-year law student's experience.

Everyone wants to stand out in law school. By understanding the basic concepts and learning how to study, prepare, and participate in classes BEFORE the first day, you will have an edge over your classmates. Now, let the journey begin!

