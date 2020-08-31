New Book "How to Drink from the Fountain of Youth" Offers Advice on Maintaining Youthfulness

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly released How to Drink from the Fountain of Youth is actually two motivational books in one. "My proven, practical advice is meant to inspire anyone who wants to drink from the Fountain of Youth, plus it's a journal for note-taking and for memorializing your dreams, actions and small victories in life," says author Rich Tola, who, by the way, is 57 yet claims to have "stopped getting older at age 30."

How to Drink from the Fountain of Youth: 30 Steps to Everlasting Youth Rich Tola

"Looking, feeling and being 20 years younger than your actual age is all about empowering and replenishing your aura on a daily basis, keeping it strong and vibrant for the long haul," he says. Which is age 108, if you ask the Hollywood filmmaker and modern-day yoga master (who also worked on Wall Street).

How to Drink from the Fountain of Youth provides step-by-step instructions on living better and stronger, and for being your best and healthiest self. And if readers follow Tola's 30 Steps to Everlasting Youth, "you'll never be out-of-shape and overweight; I guarantee it." Strong words to stand by, but Tola certainly does.

The book is ideal for anyone looking to lose weight, feel more energized, be more confident, define their personal goals and aspirations, plus grow mentally as well as improve their entire outlook on life. It's also for aspiring Millennials still searching for their calling, and for baby boomers who finally have the money but not the motivation to pursue their passion.

Tola's book is fun, fast-paced and colloquial, not to mention laced with insightful anecdotes garnered from a half-century of experiences. With Steps like Be Vain, Love the Scale, Embrace Failure and Self-Correct, the author is quite the sage who respects the powers of karma. Because, as Tola believes, "Everything in life is circular, so our choices, both good and bad, definitely come back to us in the future."

Tola also claims he was fortunate to have embraced fitness at a very young age, and lists his childhood heroes as nutrition guru, Jack LaLanne, and 7-time Mr. Olympia, Arnold Schwarzenegger. He calls them the Best of the Best, and they're listed with 45 other "preeminent trailblazers and artists" right before the Glossary. Yes, there's a Glossary with 50 words found throughout the book. Because, as Tola says, "...it always serves you well to empower your mind with a good vocabulary."

Rich Tola is also known for his heartfelt and witty memoir, Simply Between Millions: From Wall Street to Hollywood, and films such as Boulevard Zen and Skateboard Bandits. With success in writing, fitness and filmmaking, Tola has made it his personal goal to help everyone live the same healthy life while experiencing the same guaranteed results to being - and staying - youthful in a way that works.

