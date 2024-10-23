New Book: How To Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Eskin, has released his second book, How To Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift, to empower professional and volunteer non-profit leaders to elevate their organizations to the next level of visibility, prestige and especially robust impact in fulfilling their noble missions that touch, improve and save more lives, especially helping those who are struggling.

Eskin, who founded Eskin Fundraising Training LLC, in 2018, is arguably the nation's only fundraising consultant who focuses exclusively on demystifying the art and science of fundraising, and training, inspiring and equipping non-profit leaders with the comfort and confidence to overcome the fear of asking for gifts that keep far too many good causes from achieving their potential impact.

During a successful career leading advancement for three institutions of higher education in the San Antonio region, he achieved landmark seven-figure gifts at each. He was intrigued by the stark reality of so many accomplished business and community leaders who are virtually fearless about everything else they face in their professional, civic and personal lives and are so terrified of asking for gifts.

This led to the launch of his fundraising training practice. Since then, he has led more than 250 fundraising workshops, webinars, webcasts, podcasts and board sessions and provided the training, coaching and support services that non-profits need to compete for and secure major gifts. He has authored more than 150 guest columns that have appeared in daily newspapers, business journals and blogs across the country, and publishes Stratagems, a monthly e-newsletter exploring timely issues and trends in philanthropy. In 2019 he authored 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons.

Eskin likes describing his co-presenters, experts who span all disciplines of the advancement sector, and program participants as part of a nationwide "learning community" in which everyone has valuable wisdom, experience and personal insights to share. The challenge of first and next million-dollar gifts was raised frequently during these training sessions.

"If you were paid $1 million for your home despite its condition, that's exactly what it would be worth. The same is true when your non-profit earns its first million-dollar gift. Everything changes in the way you are viewed both internally and externally. No matter how long it took to receive that first million-dollar gift, you can be assured that the next one will come much faster," Eskin says.

Eskin highlights in lay friendly terms how the foundational processes of discovery, cultivation, solicitation and stewardship are essentially the same in securing $1,000 and seven-figure gifts.

He opens the book with detailed accounts of his work with four million-dollar-plus donors who have very different backgrounds, motivations and philanthropic visions for improving the world, but all resulted in transformational gifts to champion good works.

How To Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift, 104 pages filled with strategies, best practices and homework assignments is available in both print and digital formats through Pathway, our book distributor, and Amazon. Quantity discounts are available to non-profits who want to share books with teams of management, development staff, board and volunteers. The book becomes available November 12, 2024. But for those who pre-order, we have a special offer: Just click here and reserve your copy we will also send you a complimentary copy of our first book 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons ($16.95 value) that provides a solid foundation to understand how to best how to apply the lessons highlighted in the new book. That's two for the price of one.

To order books from our distributor:

https://pathwaybookservice.com/products/how-to-score-your-first-or-next-million-dollar-gift

Paperback $16.95

Kindle $5.99

QUANTITY DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE

5 to 9 books $14.95 each

10 to 24 books $12.95 each

25+ books $8.95 each

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Jim Eskin

Founder

Eskin Fundraising Training

10410 Pelican Oak Drive

San Antonio, TX 78254-6727

Cell: 210.415.3748

E-Mail: [email protected]

www.eskinfundraisingtraining.com

