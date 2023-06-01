New Book, Imposter Doctors: Patients at Risk, Reveals Startling Truths About Patient Safety

News provided by

Physicians for Patient Protection (PPP)

01 Jun, 2023, 10:33 ET

In a groundbreaking exploration of a hidden threat within the healthcare system, Dr. Rebekah Bernard unveils her new book, Imposter Doctors: Patients at Risk

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebekah Bernard, MD, President of Physicians for Patient Protection (PPP), a non-profit advocating for physician-led care for all patients and transparency concerning healthcare practitioners, is proud to announce the official launch of her second book, titled Imposter Doctors: Patients at Risk, available for purchase on Amazon today.

Continue Reading

In the three years since Dr. Bernard's first book was released, Patients at Risk: The Rise of the Nurse Practitioner and Physician Assistant in Healthcare, the employment of non-physician practitioners has continued to skyrocket. While advocates insist that nurse practitioners and physician assistants are "just as good" as physicians and are solving the nationwide healthcare shortage, Dr. Bernard and many others disagree. With meticulous research and storytelling of real-life case studies, Dr. Bernard reveals the shocking extent of this problem and its devastating impact on innocent patients.

"While studies show that non-physician practitioners can provide excellent care when working closely together with physicians, there is no data proving safety or efficacy when physicians are removed from the equation altogether," said Rebekah Bernard, MD, President of Physicians for Patient Protection (PPP). "Unfortunately, corporations are replacing physicians for one reason: to increase profits. Patients must understand the training and education of those providing their care to better advocate for themselves."

Through each chapter, Imposter Doctors provides a comprehensive examination of the issues surrounding non-physician practitioners and their impact on the healthcare system, including the creation of the physician shortage, the rise of private equity corporate healthcare, virtual mental health care by psychiatric nurse practitioners, diploma mills and more.

For more information and to purchase Imposter Doctors, please visit ImposterDoctors.com.

About Rebekah Bernard, MD, President of Physicians for Patient Protection (PPP)
Rebekah Bernard, MD, is president of Physicians for Patient Protection and a family physician in Fort Myers, FL.

About Physicians for Patient Protection (PPP)
Grassroots organization of practicing and retired physicians, residents, medical students and assistant physicians (a new designation for physicians who have finished medical school but haven't yet matched in a residency). Our mission is to ensure physician-led care for all patients and to advocate for truth and transparency regarding healthcare providers. We advance our mission by educating our colleagues, by influencing policy and legislation and by educating our patients and the public. For more information, please visit physiciansforpatientprotection.org.

SOURCE Physicians for Patient Protection (PPP)

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.