NEW BOOK INCORPORATES CUTTING-EDGE RESEARCH TO CUSTOMIZE LEADERSHIP STYLES BASED ON NINE DISTINCTIVE PATTERNS

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new business book that offers a research-based and customized approach to leadership was released today from learning and development expert Suzanne Martin and Amplify Publishing Group. Brilliant Leadership: Patterns for Creating High-Impact Teams is available now via Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Amplify Publishing , and more.

"Brilliant Leadership: Patterns for Creating High-Impact Teams" is available now.

Brilliant Leadership demonstrates that one size does not fit all when it comes to leadership style. Struggling managers don't need long workshops or training. What they need is to discover the unique skills and personality traits that can make them successful—the "patterns of self" that define their leadership style.

The book presents nine patterns based on the latest research and experiences of successful leaders from all walks of life. Mining her more than twenty-five years of experience in leadership and team development, Martin distills her experiences into a treasure trove of self-discovery tools and invites readers to try on the leadership patterns that suit them best.

"By the time you've completed the last exercise at the end of the final chapter," Martin says, "you'll have all the self-knowledge and understanding you need to be able to find your authentic self and recognize the type of leader you're destined to become."

Packed with compelling research and unforgettable stories for everyone from a first-time manager to a seasoned CEO, this book is a must-read blueprint for empowering yourself and others to reach their full potential.

"Suzanne expertly lays out the patterns for us to become our authentic selves through relatable stories and sensible practices," writes Nikki and Leo Marin, co-founders of The Leadership Supply Company. "She understands that leadership is for everyone—once we know our own brilliance, we can illuminate the path for others to do the same."

Brilliant Leadership is on sale now from Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and Amplify Publishing . To learn more, visit www.brilliant-leadership.com .

SOURCE Amplify Publishing Group