New Book "Jersey Queens" Celebrates A Thriving LGBTQ Bar Scene In New Jersey During The 1950s and 1960s

The ABC enforcement decisions not only expose the systematic discrimination by the state power against an oppressed minority but provide a window into a thriving subculture in which gays and lesbians were existential heroes who celebrated their identities in defiance of the meddling bureaucrats.



The bar patrons, often referred to as "the kids," had a lot of fun, and not one of these places against which the government took enforcement action came across as a sullen joint. There was live entertainment, jukebox music, singing around the piano and lots and lots of dancing. Some folks found intimacy and love, and relationships were characterized as "going steady" or even "married."



The LGBTQ community and tavern owners united together in a stubborn resistance against the state intrusion into their personal lives and business affairs. The manager of one bar ordered the ABC men to leave, and "because of the apparent hostility of the remaining patrons, the agents did thereupon depart from the said premises without . . . completing their investigation."



Queer rage in New Jersey was simmering long before the 1969 uprising in New York at the Stonewall Inn.



Phillip Crawford Jr. is a retired attorney from the New York bar, and also is the author of "The Mafia and the Gays," "Queer Joints, Wiseguys and G-Men," and "Railroaded: The Homophobic Prosecution of Brandon Woodruff for His Parents' Murders."

