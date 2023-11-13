New Book: Latin America's Experience Shows How Markets Can Help Urban America Overcome Government-Created Problems

News provided by

Pacific Research Institute

13 Nov, 2023, 11:19 ET

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite its socialist political traditions, Latin America offers some free market lessons for the West Coast's urban centers on housing, transportation, government services and startup cities, finds a new book released today by the Free Cities Center at the nonpartisan, free-market think tank, the Pacific Research Institute. 

Click this link to download a copy of "Latin America's Urban Experience"

Continue Reading
Pacific Research Institute
Pacific Research Institute

Click to watch a promo video 

"For all its high-level socialism, Latin America is in many ways a place where it's easier to own a home, start a business, or move as you choose," said Scott Beyer, the author of "Latin America's Urban Experience." "California shouldn't copy everything about Latin America -- especially the socialism that is built into its political history and fabric. But state policymakers would do well to learn from the best aspects of Latin America's urban policy."

The book builds upon the experiences of Beyer, the founder and editor of the Market Urbanist, traveling through Latin America exploring how market urbanism -- or private-sector actions that create organic growth and voluntary exchange within cities -- works in developing countries. It offers lessons from the cities visited on his trip that should be studied by urban centers in the U.S.

  • Housing: Beyer contrasts the government-created home affordability and availability crisis in California with Latin America's diverse housing models. He describes his visit to the Independencia neighborhood in Monterrey, Mexico, which featured every use of "mixed use" development imaginable and was hyper-dense with no vacant lots despite being low rise, and liberal labor laws in Honduras allowing developers to hire hordes of workers to finish projects quickly and at lower costs.

  • Transportation: In contrast to California cities wracked with traffic gridlock and malfunctioning mass transit, Beyer shows how Latin American cities have flexible, largely market-driven transportation networks such as tuktuk taxis serving residents of Lima, Peru and Mexico City's system of private buses called peseros.

  • Startup Cities: The proposed Solano County startup city is generating NIMBY opposition and negative headlines. Beyer explores Latin America startups, such as the city of Prospera on Roatan Island in Honduras, which offers low taxes and regulations, liberal zoning laws, private education, medical freedom, and Bitcoin as legal tender.

"Scott Beyer draws upon his extensive Latin American travels to see if there are any lessons that Americans can learn," said Steven Greenhut, director of PRI's Free Cities Center. "He provides insight into how even the poorest residents of some of the world's poorest nations have improved their standing through their own ingenuity while dodging the obstacles their own government put in their way."

PRI's Free Cities Center cultivates innovative ideas to improve urban life based around freedom and property rights -- not government. It regularly releases incisive reporting and analysis on crime, housing, education, homelessness, and social mobility. Follow PRI on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: 
Emeline McClellan
(202) 970-9742
[email protected]

SOURCE Pacific Research Institute

Also from this source

New Brief: COVID-19 Restrictions Led to Small Health Benefits Negated by Tradeoff of Huge Economic, Education Losses

New Brief: COVID-19 Restrictions Led to Small Health Benefits Negated by Tradeoff of Huge Economic, Education Losses

States that had more invasive COVID-19 restrictions saw small reductions in COVID-19 infection and mortality rates, but saw large negative impacts on ...
New 'Free Cities Index' Ranks America's Best and Worst Pro-Growth Cities

New 'Free Cities Index' Ranks America's Best and Worst Pro-Growth Cities

Cities that promote pro-growth policies, encourage entrepreneurship, and efficiently provide core public services ranked at the top of a new "Free...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Books

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Retail

Image1

Federal and State Legislation

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.