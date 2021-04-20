New Book Launch Offers Personal Development Strategies
Apr 20, 2021, 08:44 ET
COSTA MESA, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choose Happiness and Civility is now introducing Volume I of the Choose Happiness and Civility Collection which is available on Amazon.com in paperback and Kindle formats.
"Growing up, we're taught a lot of things in school, except emotional intelligence, self-talk, how to respond to other people's criticism of us, how to change our self-image, civility, the role of thoughts in achievement, and how to make a paradigm shift. This book is written to fill that void," says author Chandra Ellington.
The book includes topics:
- Happiness is Yours for the Taking: Being Unhappy is Not Ok
- Your Self-Talk is Worthy of Your Undivided Attention
- Stop Ridiculing Yourself
- Improve Your Self-Image
- Program Your Mind for Success
- When you Concentrate Your Efforts, You Make a Way for Yourself
- When Life Catches You on the Blindside
- Tips for Dealing with Difficult People
- Civility: Inappropriate Questions to Ask People
Each topic is presented in a practical, easy-to-implement, way for adults. This timeless edition is a must-have in your library and to buy as a gift for someone on Amazon.com at https://amzn.to/2WK0JZY.
"He who lives life being the best expression of himself, in a way that leads to better life experiences, has a sense that his life is meaning, worthwhile and good."
~Chandra Ellington
About the Author
The author, Chandra R. Ellington, is a Certified Stress Management Coach. You can learn more about her at www.ChooseHappinessAndCivility.com
Media Contact:
Chandra Ellington, MM, CSMC
Cell: (323) 395-8793
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Choose Happiness and Civility
