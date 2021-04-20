New Book Launch Offers Personal Development Strategies

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choose Happiness and Civility is now introducing Volume I of the Choose Happiness and Civility Collection which is available on Amazon.com in paperback and Kindle formats.



"Growing up, we're taught a lot of things in school, except emotional intelligence, self-talk, how to respond to other people's criticism of us, how to change our self-image, civility, the role of thoughts in achievement, and how to make a paradigm shift. This book is written to fill that void," says author Chandra Ellington.

Choose Happiness and Civility

The book includes topics:

Happiness is Yours for the Taking: Being Unhappy is Not Ok

Your Self-Talk is Worthy of Your Undivided Attention

Stop Ridiculing Yourself

Improve Your Self-Image

Program Your Mind for Success

When you Concentrate Your Efforts, You Make a Way for Yourself

When Life Catches You on the Blindside

Tips for Dealing with Difficult People

Civility: Inappropriate Questions to Ask People

Each topic is presented in a practical, easy-to-implement, way for adults. This timeless edition is a must-have in your library and to buy as a gift for someone on Amazon.com at https://amzn.to/2WK0JZY.

"He who lives life being the best expression of himself, in a way that leads to better life experiences, has a sense that his life is meaning, worthwhile and good."

~Chandra Ellington

About the Author

The author, Chandra R. Ellington, is a Certified Stress Management Coach. You can learn more about her at www.ChooseHappinessAndCivility.com

